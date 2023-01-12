3 Jaguars' Rookies Named to SIS All-Rookie Teams

It is hard to argue against the Jacksonville Jaguars' 2022 offseason.

After months of being hammered nationally for seemingly overspending in March's free agency and allegedly reaching in April's NFL Draft, the Jaguars are 9-8, AFC South champions and preparing for a Wild Card game in Doug Pederson's first season.

As a result of the red-hot end to the Jaguars' 2022 season, which saw several rookies have starring moments, the Jaguars' 2022 draft class has made its fair share of appearances on all-rookie lists.

This includes Sports Info Solutions, which has each of the Jaguars' top three rookies :(Travon Walker, Devin Lloyd and Luke Fortner) on each of its all-rookie teams.

Walker and Lloyd earned spots on SIS' first team, while Fortner finished on the second team due to the presence of Baltimore Ravens' first-round center Tyler Linderbaum taking the place of the first team.

"Walker, the No. 1 overall pick, had a solid season and helped lead Jacksonville back into the playoffs. Walker played over 75% of Jacksonville’s defensive snaps and started 14 of his 15 games played in 2022. His 27 Total Points were 2nd among all rookie edge defenders," SIS wrote. "He finished with 33 pressures and an 8.6% Pressure rate. Walker is known for his athleticism, he showed some coverage ability as well. Walker also had an interception, 3 Total Points in coverage and had a positive Points Above Average."

Lloyd took home first-team honors at linebacker as well despite his rookie season seeing him spend a few games as a backup or rotational linebacker. Lloyd was able to regain a starting role toward the end of the season, earning praise from the Jaguars' staff for his second-half improvements.

"Coupled with No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker in the 1st round, Lloyd himself had a strong year for the Jacksonville defense, and a big reason why the Jaguars are back in the playoffs," SIS wrote.

"He finished with over 100 tackles, added 3 interceptions and 2 fumble recoveries. 21 of Lloyd’s 34 Total Points came in coverage, which ranked 4th among all LBs. Additionally, his Points Above Average (5.5) and Points Above Replacement (7.2) in coverage both ranked in the top 10."

According to SIS, there was a legitimate case to make for Fortner, as well. Fortner, a third-round selection out of Kentucky, has drawn praise from teammates for his pro-ready mentality and football IQ, with guard Brandon Scherff calling him one of the smartest rookies he has ever been around.

"Luke Fortner also gets a shoutout. His 40 Total Points would usually be an easy 1st-Team selection, but a rough draw with Tyler Linderbaum in the draft class has him pushed to 2nd Team," SIS wrote.