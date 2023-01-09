3 Observations on Jaguars Drawing Chargers For Wild Card Matchup

With the Chargers set to come to Jacksonville for one of this weekend's most anticipated games, the Jaguars have a chance to make another statement in front of the entire NFL.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will have all eyes on them once again on Saturday night, with the AFC South champions set to host the Los Angeles Chargers and Justin Herbert at TIAA Bank Field.

It will be the first home playoff game the Jaguars have hosted since the 2017 season and the first home prime-time in franchise history. To say there will be an electric atmosphere would be an understatement.

So, what does the Jaguars' drawing of the Chargers in the first-round mean? We break it down below.

Jaguars and Chargers should each forget their Week 3 matchup

The Jaguars and Chargers would both be wise to put Week 3 completely behind them. That could be easier said than done for both teams, considering it was one of the biggest wins and confidence boosters of the Jaguars' season and one of the true low points of the Chargers' year. But that game was over 100 days ago, and neither team looks much like they did then.

For starters, the Jaguars are down two starters and a key defensive piece from the Week 3 game in left tackle Cam Robinson, left guard Ben Bartch and defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot. The Jaguars have also more or less wrinkled out their schematic issues since the 38-10 victory in Week 3, with the offense and especially Trevor Lawrence all growing more comfortable in Doug Pederson's scheme, while the defensive scheme has adjusted throughout the year and even put different players in different positions.

The Chargers appear set to have a host of players available this weekend who were not able to play in Week 3. The Chargers played with a host of key players either out or banged up the first time these two teams played, so they will be much closer to full strength this time around. For context, look at where the Chargers are over the last six weeks compared to where they were after the Jaguars game.

Doug Pederson vs. Brandon Staley will decide the winner

Sunday's game will feature two of the brightest offensive and defensive play-callers in the league, pitted against each other for the second time this season and this time on a grand stage. Doug Pederson has produced a top-10 offense this year despite few giving him the chance to do so entering the season, while Staley has built a reputation as a forward-thinking defensive mine.