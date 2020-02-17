4 Teams That Make Sense As Destinations for Yannick Ngakoue if He Doesn’t Remain With the Jaguars

We wrote earlier this week how Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue will likely command a massive contract this offseason due to his age, production, and recent pass-rushing deals handed out. Now the question is, who will be handing Ngakoue that contract?

Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell has said in recent months that bringing Ngakoue back in 2020 is the team's "No. 1 priority" this offseason, but that doesn't make it any easier to work out a long-term deal. The Jaguars still have to make the numbers work and if they cant, Ngakoue would likely be taking his talents, and 37.5 sacks over the last four years, elsewhere.

So if Ngakoue were to leave Jacksonville, where could we reasonably expect the 24-year old pass-rushing star land? There are a few spots throughout the NFL that make sense.

New York Giants

The Giants are in prime position to spend big money on its defensive in free agency. After the Giants' defense had an abysmal 2019 that led to the team finishing ranked 25th in yards allowed and 30th in points allowed, the Giants need to make investments to all three levels of the unit. New York's pass-rush was maybe the worst area of an overall poor defense, finishing with only 36 sacks (22nd in NFL). The Giants have the money to pay Ngakoue ($61,887,217 million in projected cap space per OverTheCap), and a 3-4 defensive scheme that would help Ngakoue flourish as a stand-up pass-rusher. From nearly every angle, the Giants fit for Ngakoue if he hits the open market.

Buffalo Bills

The Bills' defense led them to a postseason berth in 2019, so it is only logical to think the Bills would be open to improving upon the strength and identity of their team. While Buffalo was good in nearly every area on defense last year, nobody would blame them for upgrading a pass-rush that finished with 44 sacks. Defensive end Shaq Lawson, who was second on the team in sacks with 6.5 last season, is an impending free agent who isn't a lock to resign in Buffalo, and the team has the cap space ($82,186,963 million) in 2020 to spend big on his replacement. Ngakoue would fill a big need as a dynamic edge rusher for Buffalo, while also serving as a solid fit in Sean McDermott's defense.

Indianapolis Colts

In what would be truly a nightmare situation for the Jaguars, the Colts could be a prime landing spot for Ngakoue if he hits the open market considering their need for pass-rusher off the edge and their abundance of cap space. No team has seen first-hand the kind of impact Ngakoue can have on a game like the Colts have. In eight career games vs. the Colts, Ngakoue has 6.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, an interception, and six tackles for loss. The Colts have $86,162,964 in projected cap space next year per OverTheCap, and aren't in line to have to hand out any giant extensions this offseason. Using their free space on Ngakoue would make sense for the Colts and the veteran pass-rusher, as well as create an unfortunate situation for the Jaguars.

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle had one of the least productive pass-rushing units in all of football last season, finishing with only 28 sacks, tied for second-worst in the NFL. Rasheem Greene led the team in sacks with four, while Ezekiel Ansah and Jadeveon Clowney combined for only 5.5 sacks. Clowney is an impending free agent, so the Seahawks could opt to pay Ngakoue and his more consistest pass-rush production over the more versatile and balanced Clowney. Seattle has $50,775,222 million in projected cap space per OverTheCap, so they have the room to make it work from a financial sense.