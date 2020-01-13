5 Potential Options to Replace John DeFilippo As Jaguars’ OC in 2020

After a single season, John DeFilippo is out as the Jacksonville Jaguars' offensive coordinator and head coach Doug Marrone will once again have to look into the free agent coaching pool to find someone to lead his offense.

Marrone went through this process in 2019 after he fired former offensive coordinator Nate Hackett, who had previously been with him at Syracuse University and the Buffalo Bills, during the 2018 season. After interviewing several candidates, Marrone decided on DeFilippo, who had recently been fired from the same position by the Minnesota Vikings.

Now, he will have to repeat this process.

With Marrone and the Jaguars needing a big bounce-back year on offense, whoever Marrone picks as his next play-caller is one of the most important decisions he will make during his tenure as head coach. Luckily for Marrone, there are a number of coaches available who he could consider... as long as the interest is mutual.

Here are five potential options to replace DeFilippo and coach up Gardner Minshew II, D.J. Chark, and Leonard Fournette next season.

Jim Caldwell

This should be the first phone call Marrone makes, in part because the Philadelphia Eagles are also reportedly in line for Caldwell's services, according to ESPN's Tim McManus. Caldwell has an extensive track record leading offenses, working with Peyton Manning, Joe Flacco and Matthew Stafford and helping guide each to success.

Caldwell was supposed to be the Miami Dolphins quarterbacks coach in 2019 but stepped away for health reasons. Apparently now wanting to get back into the game, Caldwell would be an ideal hire to develop Gardner Minshew and the Jaguars stagnant offense.

Jay Gruden

If the Jaguars are looking for a coach whose schemes and philosophy fit Minshew to a tee, then Jay Gruden should be the first name on the list. His west coast scheme, which emphasizes play-action and using a rhythm passing game, would give Minshew a better system to succeed than the one he played in during 2019.

Gruden was fired by Washington early in the 2019 season, but their issues went far beyond his ability to lead an offense. Dating back to his time as coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals, Gruden has proven he can be a proficient play-caller, especially for a young passer like Minshew.

Jason Garrett

Ever since Jason Garrett began coaching in 2005, he has either been a quarterbacks coach, offensive coordinator or head coach. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and head coach was fired by the Cowboys a few weeks ago, but he did good work with both Dak Prescott and Tony Romo.

What could be especially appealing to the Jaguars is how Garrett built his offense around running back Ezekiel Elliot. DeFilippo attempted to do similar with Leonbard Fournette in 2019, so bringing Garrett in could give Jacksonville continuity in terms of who the centerpiece of the offense would be. Like Gruden and Caldwell, Garrett could also serve as interim head coach in any event that Marrone is fired during the season.

Todd Monken

An experienced offensive mind, Monken would be an intriguing name if the Jaguars want to shift to a vertical-based offense. Monken served as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator from 2016-2018 (also coaching the wide receivers in two of those seasons) and was instrumental in Jameis Winston and Mike Evans putting up big numbers.

Monken was the offensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns in 2019 but did not call plays, with those duties falling on head coach Freddie Kitchens. Jacksonville would give Monken another chance to design and call his own offense, something he was never able to do in Cleveland. With Cleveland hiring offensive-minded Kevin Stefanski as its new head coach, chances are Monken will be on his way out soon enough.

Jon Kitna

The name here with the least experience, Kitna is an intriguing candidate to lead an offense after he helped Prescott have the best season of his four-year career in 2019. Serving as Dallas' quarterbacks coach in 2019, Kitna left a strong impression in his first year as an NFL coach.

The former NFL quarterback has never called plays at the NFL level, but he is reportedly one of the more respected assistant coaches in league circles thanks to his acumen and ability to teach. He is also available to be hired as soon as possible after it was announced that new Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy would not retain him.