A Big Teal: Jaguars Make Teal Primary Home Uniform Color

The Jaguars have officially embraced teal as their primary uniform color after years of pleading from the fan base, a major update entering the offseason.

The Jaguars are painting Jacksonville teal. Well, kind of.

After several years of pleading from the fan base to incorporate teal uniforms into the rotation on a more consistent basis, the Jaguars announced Wednesday that they would make teal the primary home uniform color.

"Beginning with the 2021 season, the Jaguars will go back to their roots and don teal jerseys for nearly every home game," the Jaguars said in a statement.

“We’ve heard the fans loud and clear,” Head Equipment Manager Jimmy Luck said. “As the only team in the NFL that wears teal, we know what this color means to our organization, the 904 and our entire fanbase. Teal inspires great memories of some of our franchise’s greatest moments. Making the switch to teal as our primary uniform color allows us to celebrate that history while kicking off a new era of Jaguars football.”

The Jaguars have officially worn teal jerseys 114 times and accumulated a 64-50 record in those games, including a 60-42 record in home contests. They wore teal jerseys for the first time on Sept. 24, 1995 against the Green Bay Packers and earned their first victory in teal on Oct. 22, 1995 at Cleveland.

The Jaguars cashed in big on teal last season as well, unveiling teal end zones for a Week 3 home Thursday Night Football contest against the Miami Dolphins. Now, teal will be as prevalent with the Jaguars as the logo itself.

The change to teal is the next in what has been a long line of announcements for the Jaguars this offseason. They hired new head coach Urban Meyer on Jan. 15 and hold the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft, which presumably will be used to select Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

"These fans, especially our loyal season ticket holders, deserve a winner. And I can speak on behalf of myself, my staff and eventually our team, they will get our very best," Meyer said at his opening press conference.

The Jaguars unveiled the change in primary colors by dropping hints on Twitter starting on Monday. Eventually fans caught on, and now it has now become official. Teal is back.