AFC South Title Provides Redemption Arc for Jaguars' GM Trent Baalke

Trent Baalke entered this season with legions of detractors. Now, he can claim the last laugh after the Jacksonville Jaguars' AFC South title.

After a whirlwind 12 months, Jacksonville Jaguars general manager can do two things.

First, enjoy his first AFC South title as general manager of the Jaguars, giving him a chance to enter the offseason safely without his job in question.

Secondly, he can have the last laugh.

Almost exactly year after fans came out in droves to Jacksonville's final home game donned in clown gear to represent their feelings toward Baalke being retained by owner Shad Khan in the wake of the Urban Meyer firing, Baalke can call himself an AFC South champion in large part due to the personnel moves he and his front office have made.

It hasn't been perfect for the Jaguars and Baalke since he first joined the organization as the team's director of player personnel in 2020. But Baalke, along with the obvious contributions of owner Shad Khan, head coach Doug Pederson and his staff, and the Jaguars' roster, have helped elevate the Jaguars.

At last year's NFL Scouting Combine, Baalke said he wanted to get the Jaguars out of neutral.

Now, after a winning 9-8 record, the AFC's No. 4 seed and the second AFC South championship in franchise history, the once embattled general manager can more or less tell doubters to eat crow -- even if it isn't in his style to do so.

Baalke was named interim general manager at the end of a wayward one-win season following the firing of then-general manager Dave Caldwell, a year in which the Jaguars earned the No. 1 pick for the first time in franchise history.

Jacksonville's 2021 then went as bad as a season could for any NFL franchise. Not only did the Jaguars finish with an NFL-worst 3-14 record, but the team was marred in controversy on and off the field due to disgraced ex-coach Urban Meyer.

Baalke and the front office didn't have clean hands in the mess of a season, though it is clear a year later (and even then) the vast majority of the blame belonged with Meyer.

But even for all of the baggage Meyer brought, several misses in free agency a year ago and an inability to field a strong support system in terms of talent around rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence was a deserved blemish for Baalke. The Jaguars' lack of weapons around Lawrence and lack of playmakers on defense served as the rallying cry for a vocal part of the fan base that openly called for Baalke's job.

But fast forward a year later, and Baalke is the comeback kid that nobody was rooting for. A year after the Jaguars' 2021 draft class was picked apart, the group proved pivotal in Jacksonville's defeat of the Titans.

Less than a year after Baalke was publicly kicked around for spending big on the likes of Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, Evan Engram, Foyesade Oluokun, Brandon Scherff, Foley Fatukasi, and Darious Williams, each member of the 2022 free agent class has played a significant role in turning the Jaguars from worst-to-first.

While there are still moves worth questioning in 2022, this could be said for any team. But when simply examining the field that left TIAA Bank Field as champions on Saturday, it was easy to see where Baalke's mark was made.

No credit needs to be given for Lawrence, who anyone would have taken at No. 1. And it is widely accepted that Etienne was more of a Meyer pick. But the rest of the 2021 class was a home-run.

Tyson Campbell has turned into a top-10 cornerback. Walker Little has solidified himself after three starts at left tackle, providing the Jaguars insurance after Cam Robinson's injury that almost no other team could have. Andre Cisco has been a reliable playmaker. Luke Farrell is an important special teams and depth piece.

Then there is this year's free agency and draft class.

Kirk hit 1,000 yards and scored the Jaguars' only offensive touchdown on Saturday. Zay Jones had a career year. Engram was one of the most productive tight ends in the NFL. Williams excelled after being moved to the outside cornerback role over the final month. Oluokun led the NFL in tackles and was the most important piece of the defense. Scherff anchored the offensive line and started every game for the first time since 2016, his second year in the NFL.

Finally, there is the 2022 draft class.

Travon Walker, while recording just 3.5 sacks as a rookie, dominated in divisional games. He is one of the biggest reasons the Jaguars limited Derrick Henry on Sunday, forcibly taking away the edge thanks to elite run defense, while also adding in pressure in his own right to create for other defenders.

The selection of Walker at No. 1 was frequently mocked. But, looking back, it is hard to see Aidan Hutchinson, Kayvon Thibodeaux or any other pick having the impact in the most important game the way Walker did.

Devin Lloyd and Luke Fortner, while not perfect, played big roles all year as well. Lloyd played 80% of the team's snaps and recorded five takeaways, while Fortner started all 17 games at center. Add in third-round linebacker Chad Muma giving the Jaguars a needed alternative option at linebacker and a stud special teamer, the 2022 draft class looks to be an important piece of what the Jaguars and Baalke are building.

There was once a path to Baalke's drafting and 2022 spending spree sinking the Jaguars. Now, though, that path has taken the Jaguars to hosting a Wild Card playoff game vs. the Los Angeles Chargers.

While it is worth noting that Pederson and his staff played a big role in each of the aforementioned players developing and thriving, it is also worth giving Baalke his flowers.

Baalke was once an embattled general manager who was seemingly wasting a No. 1 pick. Now, he is an AFC South champion who has helped build the Jaguars into a bigger and better team for the future. What he does next will determine his tenure. but the fires from the past era have now been put out.