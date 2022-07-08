Andre Cisco Shows Off Speed in Race With Micah Parsons, Isaiah Simmons and Others

There are few players on the Jacksonville Jaguars roster who have as much hype from fans and internally than second-year safety Andre Cisco.

Thursday's posted race between him, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons, and several other NFL stars will only fuel that fire.

Cisco, who the Jaguars drafted out of Syracuse with the No. 65 overall pick in last year's third-round, seems to have either tied with Parsons in the race or outright won it. Considering both Parsons and Simmons have run 4.39 40-yard dashes in the past, that is a clear sign that Cisco has around the same speed.

Adding a 4.39-speed safety to a Jaguars' defense that badly needs playmakers seems like the ideal scenario for Jacksonville's secondary this season. Cisco showed off his speed and talent last year but was mostly a backup behind Andrew Wingard, a former undrafted free agent who is more of a special teams player than an NFL starter.

Cisco thrived in his limited appearances, forcing two fumbles and nearly recording an interception against the New York Jets while collecting 26 tackles and missing just two. Cisco took starting reps at free safety throughout this year's offseason program, though, suggesting his days as a backup are over.

“He’s really done a nice job this offseason coming in there,” Jaguars head coach Dog Pederson said this offseason. “He’s a great communicator, just watching him with the defense and how he moves and how he fits. Again, it’s going to be really good for him once we do get the pads on and see his physicality and how he can play. He’s a really good football player for us and I’m excited to watch him during training camp.”

Cisco played 24 games for Syracuse, recording 136 tackles, 29 passes defended, 13 interceptions, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. A three-year starter, Cisco was one of the nation's top ballhawks in college. His 12 interceptions from 2018-19 were the most by any player in college football during the span.