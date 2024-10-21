Ascending Jaguars WR Makes History in London
With the Jacksonville Jaguars playing their best quarter of football of 2024, it took an ascending role player to really blow the game open.
The most explosive play of the Jaguars' 22-point second quarter in their 32-16 win over the New England Patriots didn't come from Tank Bigsby, Brian Thomas Jr., or Trevor Lawrence. Instead, it came from second-year wide receiver and return man Parker Washington, who was taking over punt return duties for an injured Devin Duvernay.
With the Jaguars leading 14-10 and set to receive the ball near their own end zone, Washington took matters into his own hands and made franchise history in the process with a franchise-record 96-yard punt return touchdown.
“It's a special moment. It's crazy because all week talking with teammates, we were, like, ‘It's going to happen, You're going to get one, You're going to score and get a punt return.’ I was telling some of the players, some of the coaches, I was, like, I just want one," Washington said after the game.
"I just want one career punt return touchdown or just any return touchdown, and it's just a special moment. Even before the game I watched a little bit of WR DeSean Jackson. He's one of my favorite players. So it just inspired me. Just being able to go out there and make a play like that, it was fun.”
Washington's touchdown was part of a tidal wave of momentum from the Jaguars, who overcame a 10-0 deficit to break the game open.
“It was great to be able to see Parker do that. I mean, we were getting ready to go on offense and just all of a sudden he just is going for, what was it, 95, 96-yard touchdown. It was amazing," Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. said.
"Everybody on the sidelines celebrating for him, just happy for him, so it was amazing to be able to see that.”
Washington has made big plays throughout his Jaguars tenure despite being relegated to a role player spot on the depth chart. He was one of the true stars of the Jaguars' offseason, and he showed why on Sunday.
"Just so happy for him. We've seen him make those plays, whether it's preseason or even sometimes in the season he's been close to breaking some of those, but for him to do it in a big moment when he really needed it, gets some more points on the board for us, really flipped the game, gave us all the momentum, it's huge," Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said.
"It's a huge play. When your special teams can make plays like that that change the game, it's critical. Just for him that's a guy that, he's a great player and receiver. We have a lot of great players. It's been tough for him. Not speaking for him, but just from -- he maybe hasn't gotten some of the opportunities that -- he is a great player, and he can make a lot of plays."
