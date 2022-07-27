'Attack Each Day and Every Day': How Jaguars' Josh Allen Is Committed in Year 4

Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker Josh Allen has had quite the career so far.

His rookie campaign saw him amass 10.5 sacks along with 2 forced fumbles, bursting onto the scene as a pass rusher to be reckoned with. Allen’s sophomore campaign saw a step back in production, as he recorded 2.5 sacks in 8 games played with 13 total tackles. Allen got back on track last season with 7.5 sacks, a career-high 71 total tackles, 4 defended passes and a forced fumble.

After ups and downs in his first three years, Allen remains dedicated to working on the fundamentals and doing the little things that can take his game to the next level. For Allen, the work begins early in training camp.

“I start that preparation right now,” Allen said. “Attack each day and every day and really hone in on all those little small details, and that’s what’s going to get me [there].

"My physical attributes I feel like can get me to where I need to be; it’s the mental part that’s going to take me to where I am going to be on the next level. So it’s just honing in on those little things, the details, and being consistent on those, and that will eventually get me to Sundays and get better and better. The team around me is just phenomenal. We’re all going to be making play, we’ll all be flying around, but it’s one play at a time, and I’m excited to get going.”

This work ethic and relentless desire to unlock new levels of his game have garnered the attention of his teammates. The younger players especially benefit from watching Allen prepare the right way. For Allen, helping the younger players starts with leading on the field.

“I live by example man,” Allen said. “I led when nobody was here, and they saw it, so it made it so much easier when we did all get together that I was going to be working, and everybody was going to come along. I didn’t force nobody. Everybody chose to work. All of us getting in that extra work. We lead by example, work hard, and the good is going to follow.”

Allen’s mentality has lined up with that of 2022 first overall pick Travon Walker. The two men quickly developed a bond early in training camp and Allen has embraced a veteran mentor and friendship role with the rookie.

“Like I said, I try to lead by example,” Allen said. “I try to do what I can do. I want to be the best player in the National Football League this year, and I prepare like that, and I’m going to continue to prepare like that. If he wants to be the best player, the best rookie in his draft class, which I think he is — or Devin, or Chad, or Luke – come follow me. We can all get better, we can all work, we can all learn, we can all grow from each other, and that’s why I’m really excited about him and this whole draft class. I really do think that this rookie class can be something special.”

Josh Allen’s willingness to help younger players is a clear indication that he bought into the defensive culture that new coordinator Mike Caldwell instituted upon his arrival. Leadership and guidance are principals by which this foundation is set, and so far through two days of training camp we have seen veteran mentors such as Allen willingly take young players under their wings in the quest to improve.