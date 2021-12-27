Belichick: Jaguars Haven't Contacted Patriots to Set Up HC Interviews With Assistants

The Jacksonville Jaguars sought out longtime New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels for their head coach vacancy once before, but it does not appear the Jaguars have so far begun the process of repeating their interest.

When asked by local media on Monday morning whether any teams have contacted the Patriots about setting up interviews with assistant coaches, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said he had not gotten any such requests to this point.

And since the only teams with head coach vacancies are the Jaguars and the Las Vegas Raiders, it doesn't take a rocket scientist to see that, for now, the Jaguars haven't kicked off any interest in the Patriots' play-caller or inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo.

The Jaguars fired former head coach Urban Meyer on Dec. 16, with the embattled head coach lasting just 13 games as the Jaguars' leader after Khan gave him a five-year contract last January. Since then, the Jaguars have been led by interim head coach Darrell Bevell, going 0-2 in the process with losses to the Houston Texans and New York

The Jaguars have not yet officially announced any scheduled interviews with head coach candidates, though the team is expected to interview former Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell and former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson, per a Sunday report from Ian Rapoport.

The Jaguars and owner Shad Khan have had their chance McDaniels in the interview process before, meeting with the former Denver Broncos head coach in 2017 after firing Gus Bradley.

The Jaguars would go on to hire former interim head coach and offensive line coach Doug Marrone to fill the vacancy in 2017, though Peter King did report in January 2017 that the Jaguars came away impressed with McDaniels.

"On Saturday, New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels interviewed with the Jaguars at 7 a.m. in Foxboro, the Rams at noon in Foxboro, and the 49ers at 4 in Foxboro. For some teams in the process, it seems like McDaniels is the No. 1 guy on their list. But we’re still early in the process. Very early. There’s no coach out there whom teams are racing to hire. But McDaniels had a good Saturday. Teams came away impressed, particularly the Jaguars.

McDaniels first served as the Patriots' offensive coordinator from 2006-2008 before being hired by the Broncos in 2009. McDaniels' time in Denver was marred by controversy and resulted in an 11-17 record and a firing after a 3-9 start to the 2010 season.

After one year with the St. Louis Rams as offensive coordinator, McDaniels was hired back by the Patriots as offensive coordinator in 2012 and has been in the role since. McDaniels was also announced as the Colts' head coach in 2018 before McDaniels went back on his decision and remained with the Patriots.

In this year's coaching cycle, teams can interview a candidate for a head coach position during the final two weeks of the season as long as it is improved by the current employer of said candidate.