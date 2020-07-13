Best Draft Classes in Jaguars History: 2003 Earns No. 4 Spot

Just a few months ago, the Jacksonville Jaguars completed one of the most important drafts in the franchise's history, which dates back to 1995. While we won't know for several seasons just how successful the draft was, there is no denying its magnitude.

With 12 picks (most in a single draft since the team's inception), two first-round selections, and an uncertain road ahead, the choices the Jaguars made in April will be impacting the franchise for years to come. For a look at just how crucial a successful draft can be to building a winning team, the Jaguars can simply look at their own past.

While the Jaguars may be known by some as one of the league's most inept teams when it comes to draft history due to a string of high-profile misses (Blaine Gabbert, Justin Blackmon, Dante Fowler Jr., for example), the team has still had its moments where it absolutely crushed its rookie selections.

Which draft classes since 1995 have stood out the most when compared to the rest of the field? We took a look at each Jaguars draft class to find the answer, narrowing it down to the five best draft classes and one that bears mentioning in a similar breath.

For the honorable mention slot, we gave it to the 2016 draft class thanks to the trio of Jalen Ramsey, Myles Jack and Yannick Ngakoue, one of the best short term draft classes in team history. For the No. 5 spot, we selected the 2004 draft class thanks to the additions of Daryl Smith, Greg Jones, Josh Scobee, Bobby McCray and Ernest Wilford.

So, who is our No. 4 ranked draft class in Jaguars history? Coincidentally, it just happens to be the draft class immediately preceding the 2004 class.

Note: The 2018, 2019 and 2020 draft classes were not included for consideration due to the fact that not enough time has gone by to give us a full picture of the success, or lack thereof, of the classes.

No. 4 draft class: 2003.

Round 1, No. 7: QB Byron Leftwich

Round 2, No. 39: CB Rashean Mathis

Round 3, No. 72: OG Vince Manuwai

Round 4, No. 104: TE George Wrighster

Round 4, No. 132: RB LaBrandon Toefield

Round 6, No. 176: DE Brandon Green

Round 6, No. 179: DB David Young

Round 6, No. 193: OT Marques Ogden

Round 7, No. 218: FB Malaefou MacKenzie

While some may be down on this class due to the fact that Byron Leftwich never developed into a bonafide franchise quarterback, it is a class whose legacy has aged gracefully thanks to its post-first day picks. In 2003, the Jaguars were able to turn nine picks into arguably the best cornerback and guard in team history, along with a serviceable starting quarterback and two key depth players.

The highlight of the draft class is cornerback Rashean Mathis, who is one of the most renowned names in franchise history thanks to his years of strong play as the team's No. 1 cornerback. Mathis, who was the highest-rated defensive back on the Jaguars All-25 list after coming in at No. 8, spent 10 years in Jacksonville and earned a Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro honors in 2006.

During his tenure, the athletic and playmaking cornerback appeared in 137 regular season games and made 29 starts for the Jaguars, including 16 starts as a rookie in 2003 and three playoff games. Mathis recorded 520 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 30 interceptions, 104 pass deflections six forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and three defensive touchdowns as Jaguar.

Today, Mathis is tied for fourth in franchise history in seasons played in Jacksonville, seventh in games played, fifth in games started, first in interceptions, tied for first in pick-sixes, first in takeaways, and he holds the single-season franchise record for interceptions with eight in 2006.

One of the best guards in team history, Vince Manuwai was a mainstay along the interior of the offensive line from the day he was drafted in the third-round (No. 72 overall) in the 2003 NFL Draft through the 2010 season. Jacksonville's offensive identity at the time centered around a rushing attack that featured Manuwai paving the way for Fred Taylor and Maurice Jones-Drew. He was a dominant run blocker and a reliable presence, making 68 consecutive starts from Nov. 30, 2003-Dec. 23, 2007.

During his eight seasons with the team, Manuwai appeared in 111 games and started 105, which included three starts in the playoffs (one in 2005, two in 2007). Manuwai was listed by the team as the No. 18 player on the Jaguars All-25 team, making him the fourth-highest ranked offensive lineman on the list. There is a strong argument to make for him as the team's best guard ever, which is a heck of a return on investment for a third-round pick.

Wrighster meanwhile was a solid tight end for the entirety of his Jacksonville tenure and is arguably the third-best tight end in franchise history after Marcedes Lewis and Kyle Brady. In six seasons with the Jaguars, Wrighster played in 67 games, making 28 starts in the process. During that period, he recorded 94 receptions for 850 yards and nine touchdowns, making one of the most productive tight ends in franchise history. He didn't make the impact Lewis did, but he is still one of the top players at the position Jacksonville has ever had.

LaBrandon Toefield was mostly a depth and special teams player during his four seasons in Jacksonville, serving as one of Taylor's primary backups. He rushed 163 times for 572 yards (3.5 average) and seven touchdowns, along with 46 receptions for 277 yards and two touchdowns. Add in his contributions as a kick returner, and he was a serviceable role player for the Jaguars as a mid-round pick.

While Leftwich as the top pick may hold this class down some in comparison, some context is needed for his career. He currently holds the top winning percantage of any Jaguars starting quarterback who made more than five starts thanks to a .545 % mark that is a result of a 24-20 as starter.

With that said, getting only 44 starts from a quarterback picked in the top-10 is never going to be truly justifiable, which hurts his standing here despite a tenure in which he passed for over 9,000 yards and had 51 touchdowns to 36 interceptions. Poorly timed injuries and an eventual loss of the starting job to David Garrard were the curtain call to his Jaguars career, but he is far from the worst starting quarterback the Jaguars have ever had.

Ultimately, this class is carried by day two selections who each went on to become two of the best players in franchise history and arguably the best at their positions. Other solid players help boost it as well, earning it the No. 4 ranking.