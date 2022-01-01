Bill Belichick Delivers His Scouting Report of Trevor Lawrence

The 2021 season hasn't exactly gone the way anyone thought it would for Jacksonville Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence. From Urban Meyer's dismissal and disastrous tenure to Lawrence's own shoddy production, it has been an underwhelming season for the No. 1 overall pick.

But Lawrence's first year in the NFL hasn't deterred the coach he will suit up against this Sunday. Speaking with the New England media on Friday, Patriots head coach and future Pro Football Hall of Famer Bill Belichick described what he has seen from Lawrence's rookie season.

“Good. I think he’s gotten more comfortable as the season’s gone on and gotten comfortable with the offense,” Belichick said on Friday. “I’d say the offense has probably gotten comfortable with the things he does best."

Lawrence's numbers certainly don't jump off the page, with the rookie passer completing 58.7% of his passes for 5.9 yards per attempt with nine touchdowns and 14 interceptions -- including just six touchdown passes since Week 1 and one over the last eight weeks.

But despite that, Lawrence has been able to impress with his ability to make high-difficulty level throws and navigate an offense that has been disjointed and below average in talent at its core. Because of that, Lawrence has continued to earn praise from opponents, including Belichick.

"Definitely, a good level of execution there. They did a good job last week against the Jets, mixing in different varieties of passes, quick throws, moving pocket throws, deep balls, third down conversions, red area plays. He’s pretty good at all of them and continues to get better," Belichick said.

"So I think he’s had a good year and I think he’ll be a solid NFL player. Maybe great, I don’t know, but he’s certainly made a lot of progress this year.”

This all follows what Belichick said about Lawrence earlier this week, with the Patriots head coach remarking that he has been impressed by the signal-caller's ability to spread the ball around the offense.

"Obviously, a big kid. Big arm. Really strong arm. Can whip the ball. Can make all the throws. Pretty fast. Runs well. He does a good job of spreading the ball around. He uses all of his receivers. I'd say he's hit his fair share of deep balls. Looks like a really good prospect," Belichick said on Wednesday.

Belichick, of course, has his own rookie quarterback in Mac Jones. And to this point, Jones and the Patriots are the only rookie quarterback and offense who have found a rhythm in 2021.

Lawrence will attempt to change that on Sunday as the 2-13 Jaguars take on the Patriots in New England. It will be among the toughest tests of Lawrence's entire rookie season considering both the Jaguars' COVID-19 absences and Belichick's history against rookie quarterbacks, but it will be a test Lawrence will ultimately have to answer all the same.

“We need to score. Like I’ve been saying for a few weeks, we need to score more points in general," Lawrence said this week.

"Obviously, that goes with throwing touchdowns, so it all goes together. I’d love to get some more and hopefully these next two weeks we can get some."