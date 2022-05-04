Broncos Set as Jaguars' London Opponent For 2022

The Jaguars will face off against the Denver Broncos in this year's international series.

The Jacksonville Jaguars officially have their London opponent for next season.

A year after the Jaguars' first win of the season came in a Week 6 London bout vs. the Miami Dolphins, the Jaguars will face off against the Denver Broncos for 2022's international series in a Week 8 tilt.

The game will be played at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 9:30 a.m. It is the only international game this year that will be played at Wembley; Vikings vs. Saints (Oct. 2) and Giants vs. Packers (Oct. 9) will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Meanwhile, the Seahawks and Buccaneers will face off in Munich on Nov. 13, while the 49ers and Cardinals will play in Mexico City on Nov. 21.

"Last year, as part of the League's expansion of the regular season to 17 games, it was determined that, beginning with the 2022 season, up to four of the teams from the conference whose teams were eligible for a ninth regular-season home game would instead be designated to play a neutral-site international game each year," the NFL said in a release.

The Jaguars have played in London in eight of the last nine seasons, with 2020 being the lone season the Jaguars didn't participate in an international game (a result of the COVID-19 pandemic). The Jaguars are 4-4 in London and have not played at Wembley since 2019 after playing at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last season.

The Jaguars lost 23-13 to the Broncos at home in Week 2 last year, the first-ever home game of Trevor Lawrence's career. The loss dropped the Jaguars to 0-2 after Teddy Bridgewater threw for 328 yards and two touchdowns and Lawrence threw for 118 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions vs. Vic Fangio's defense.