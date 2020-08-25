SI.com
Bud Light Announces Gardner Minshew Fantasy Football Initiative

John Shipley

Taking Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew in the first round of fantasy football drafts is a bold move, but fantasy team owners now have an added incentive to put their hitch their wagon to Minshew. 

"Today, Bud Light, the official beer sponsor of the NFL, announced that fans who select Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback, Gardner Minshew II, in the first round of their Fantasy Football draft can enter for a chance to win a case worth of Bud Light," the company said in a press release. 

The company defines the prize that 250 selected fans will get for drafting Minshew in the first round as "one $20 pre-paid card that can be used to purchase one case of Bud Light."

"Two-hundred fifty (250) potential winners will be selected in a random drawing to be held on or about September 10, 2020 from among all eligible entries received by Sponsor," Bud Light's website reads. 

Minshew has already become a cult hero in the NFL despite entering just his second season. The mustached signal-caller was originally drafted in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, but the one-time backup to Nick Foles had to step in as starter once Foles went down with a clavicle injury. Minshew would go on the dazzle at times as a rookie, giving the Jaguars an exciting young quarterback who was always good for a highlight or a sound bite. 

As a rookie, Minshew went 6-6 as starter, earning the most wins of any rookie quarterback. He also completed over 60% of his passes for 3,271 yards and 21 touchdowns with just six interceptions. Due to his production and ability to rally his teammates, the Jaguars made Minshew the starting quarterback when they traded Foles to the Chicago Bears for a 2020 fourth-round pick in March.

“After the work I’ve put in to get ready for this year, I’m ready to be a fantasy football first rounder,” Minshew said in a release. “And now that Bud Light is kicking in the chance win beer if you pick me, it’s a no brainer!”

Fans will be able to enter the sweepstakes by sharing a screenshot of their fantasy first round pick, Minshew, on social media with #BudLightMinshewDraft and #Sweepstakes, according to Bud Light.

But while the worst-case scenario for drafting Minshew in the first round of fantasy drafts is potentially getting a case of beer, what could the best-case be? Our own Gus Logue made the argument earlier this month that Minshew is actually an underrated fantasy player this season, even if he isn't quite seen as a first-round pick in fantasy circles. 

"Minshew finished as fantasy’s QB19 last season (he was QB9 in fantasy points per start) but is currently priced as QB21," Logue wrote.

"Minshew was aided by an easy slate of opposing defenses last season. He faced the ninth- easiest schedule in terms of fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks, but fortunately, he’s on deck to play the 14th-easiest schedule in 2020 per Fantasy Points. It’s a similar story regarding defensive efficiency as opposed to fantasy points allowed: according to Sharp Football Stats, Minshew faced the second-softest schedule of opposing pass defenses in his starts last season, and Jacksonville is set to play the fourth-softest schedule in 2020."

