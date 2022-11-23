It hasn't taken Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne very long to earn the respect of the rest of the NFL.

After missing his rookie season due to a Lisfranc injury, the former No. 25 overall pick has gotten off to a hot start in 2022. And as a result, he has the full attention of the Baltimore Ravens, who will travel to Jacksonville for a Sunday clash in Week 12.

"Our coaches compared him to Alvin Kamara, but faster, and I’m like, ‘Yo.’ That’s a good comparison, because he really has that kind of balance where he’s just a tough tackle, but then that acceleration is so unique," Ravens and former Jaguars defensive lineman Calais Campbell said on Wednesday.

"He has pretty good vision. He’s an all-around back. He’s special.”

Etienne has been a revelation for the Jaguars heading through 10 games, rushing 131 times for 725 yards and four touchdowns, along with 22 catches for 202 yards.

Etienne has the third-most rushing yards in the NFL since becoming a full-time starter in Week 6. Etienne is also averaging 5.9 yards per carry in his last five games, good for third among running backs in the 5.95 NFL during that span. Plus, his 27 first down rushes are the most among all running backs in the NFL since Week 6.

“The guy is really good. I’m a football fan, so I’ve kind of always followed stuff going on in the league, and I was a big James Robinson fan – I feel like he was balling – and for them to trade him, I was like, ‘This guy [Travis Etienne] must be doing something good in practice,'" Campbell said.

"Then you turn the tape on, and it’s like, ‘Wow.’ The way he hits the hole, his acceleration, he has a different gear, right away, that is unique. [He has] a mean stiff arm, he’s a tough tackle, has great contact balance."

Etienne has been arguably the Jaguars best offensive player in 2022, leading to players like Campbell and elite defenses like the Ravens to know he is one of the top priorities for Sunday.

Etienne has gotten up to speed quickly, improving each week until he became a full-time starter for the first time in Week 6. Since then, Etienne has been on a tear and has earned comparisons to Kamara, one of the best dual-threat backs in the entire NFL.

“No question about it; that’s kind of our focus, those guys. He’s [Travis Etienne] probably public enemy Number One," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said about Etienne on Wednesday.

"Christian Kirk’s another one. You have two veteran receivers that do a great job in the Jones brothers [Zay Jones and Marvin Jones]. They do a great job. Then of course, Trevor Lawrence. He has the big arm, but he can also run. The guy is huge, and he’s fast, and he’s a straight-line runner and he doesn’t like to slide. So, we have to take care of all those guys.”

“Oh, I wouldn’t say he’s anywhere close to where he’s going to be," Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor said about Etienne earlier this season.

"As he continues to learn what defenses are doing, why we’re calling runs for certain fronts, the tracks on runs, how people are going to try to take us off, combinations and pullers and different things like that. I think as he matures, just in his football knowledge and understanding offenses with schemes and how we’re trying to attack, I wouldn’t put a ceiling on him.”