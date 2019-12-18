Jaguars DL Calais Campbell Earns Fifth Career Pro Bowl Nod

Jacksonville, Fla. – The Jacksonville Jaguars are going to have someone present at this year's Pro Bowl after the NFL announced today that Jaguars defensive lineman Calais Campbell had been selected to the game.

This is the fifth career Pro Bowl nod for Campbell, a 12-year veteran, and the third consecutive Pro Bowl Campbell has made, marking a Pro Bowl trip for every season he has been a Jaguar. Campbell is the lone non-alternate from the Jaguars selected to the NFL's annual All-Star game, which will be played in Orlando on Jan. 26.

This season, Campell has posted 53 tackles (36 solo), 6.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and one pass defended. Campbell was also named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in Week 3 after totaling six tackles, including four tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks against Tennessee.

"Campbell, who is a three-time captain of the Jaguars defense, has displayed impressive productivity and durability during his 12-year professional career. Entering Week 16, he has played in 184 career games, the second-most among active defensive linemen in the NFL, during his nine years in Arizona and three in Jacksonville," the Jaguars said in a release.

"Campbell now joins former OT Tony Boselli (five selections), former WR Jimmy Smith (five), former DT Marcus Stroud (three), former RB Maurice Jones-Drew (three) and former QB Mark Brunell (three) as the only players to be selected for at least three Pro Bowls while playing for the Jaguars."

Campbell has also been impressive off of the field, being named a nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Player of the Year Award and a finalist for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

“Calais means so much more to the NFL than being a great player on the field each and every Sunday," Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said about Campbell last week.

"As a tenured veteran, Calais has made an impact everywhere he’s been during his football career, both inside the organizations he’s played for with his teammates, coaches and the staff, as well as in the community with his neighbors. With every second of free time, it seems like he’s always out in the city looking for a way to give back and make a difference. I’m honored to have had the privilege to coach a player and a man like Calais Campbell.”

Aside from Campbell, Jacksonville had a few players named as alternates for the Pro Bowl. Kicker Josh Lambo is a first alternate, running back Leonard Fournette and defensive end Josh Allen are second alternates, and punter Logan Cooke and wide receiver DJ Chark are third alternates.