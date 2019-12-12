Calais Campbell Nominated by Jaguars For Walter Payton Award

As a part of each team's initiative to nominate one player for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, the Jacksonville Jaguars have nominated defensive lineman and captain Calais Campbell, who last week was nominated for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

"Considered one of the league's most prestigious honors, the award recognizes the NFL player that best demonstrates outstanding community service and excellence on the field," the team said in a release.

Campbell has been a major factor in charitable activities throughout his NFL career and started his CRC Foundation in 2009 to enhance communities through teaching life skills to younger people.

Since joining Jacksonville in 2017, Campbell has been a major factor in charitable initiatives in Florida, paving the way for his nomination for this years Walter Payton award.

"He has hosted two editions of Christmas with Calais, a holiday shopping spree for local kids who have completed extra lessons in financial literacy. In June 2019, he welcomed 250 kids at the Calais Campbell JaxPAL Youth Football and STEM Camp, combining his football acumen and interest in mentoring today’s youth through education," the Jaguars said in a release.

"Campbell has made semi-weekly visits to Northwestern Middle School as part of his CRC Book Club, fostering a reading-friendly community at an underperforming school in downtown Jacksonville. In conjunction with the Kids Hope Alliance, Campbell has made multiple appearances around northeast Florida, speaking to students at schools such as Edward Waters College and Raines High School to offer them encouragement and a chance to talk about social justice. He is a regular participant in Jaguars Foundation community events, including base visits during Salute to Service week and Jaguars For a Day programs during training camp."

Campbell has earned the respect of community leaders, fans, and those he shares the building with at TIAA Bank Field in his three years in Jacksonville. Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone had only the highest praise for Campbell when his nomination for the Walter Payton Award was announced.

“Calais means so much more to the NFL than being a great player on the field each and every Sunday,” Marrone said in a release by the Jaguars. “He embodies all the traits that make someone a consummate professional, and his passion and love for the game and everything it represents is why he’s a perfect candidate for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

"As a tenured veteran, Calais has made an impact everywhere he’s been during his football career, both inside the organizations he’s played for with his teammates, coaches and the staff, as well as in the community with his neighbors. With every second of free time, it seems like he’s always out in the city looking for a way to give back and make a difference. I’m honored to have had the privilege to coach a player and a man like Calais Campbell.”