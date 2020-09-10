SI.com
JaguarReport
HomeDraftJaguar Report+NewsGame DayGM Report
Search

Jaguars' DJ Chark Reflects on Adjusted Scheme, Receiver Talent Ahead of Week 1

John Shipley

The last time the Jacksonville Jaguars played the Indianapolis Colts, a few things were the same, but a quite few other things have changed radically. The Jaguars still boast the duo of Gardner Minshew II and DJ Chark, but much of the offense around them has changed. 

Chark led Jacksonville's receiver room last season, earning a trip to the Pro Bowl thanks to a season in which he established himself as the team's top wideout and recorded 73 catches for 1,008 yards and eight touchdowns. 

When a player separates himself among his peers as much as Chark has since last August, it would be understandable for defenses to put their complete focus on Chark once the games begin. But Chark saw that kind of attention even last season, so he at least likely knows to prepare for it now. 

“I definitely saw a difference in the way that I was being played, from Week 1. Week 1 was … the first three or four weeks were pretty easy because I was able to get a lot of single coverage. Because you have to do it over and over again before someone really respects you," Chark said in a media conference on Wednesday. 

"Towards the end of the year, I saw more cover two to my side or two-man, or double coverage or brackets, things like that. And I expect that again this year. I feel like that’s a sign of respect."

When the Jaguars suit up vs. the Indianapolis Colts at TIAA Bank Field to begin the season on Sunday, it would be wise to think the Colts will divert a lot of their attention in the secondary to stopping Chark. In two games vs. the Colts last season, Chark caught 12 passes for 138 yards (11.5 yards per catch) and two touchdowns, with few other wide receivers making big plays in either contest. 

But the hope for Jacksonville now is that when defenses hone in on Chark and the threat he presents, they will have other players who can take advantage. These players consist of Dede Westbrook, Chris Conley, Keelan Cole, Tyler Eifert, James O'Shaughnessy, Collin Johnson and, maybe most importantly, rookie second-round pick Laviska Shenault. 

"So, I embrace it. But I tell guys like LaViska [Shenault Jr.], ‘You know if they are doing that to me, that means it’s your turn to be one-on-one. So, it’s your turn to do your thing,'" Chark said. 

"But either way, we’re at this bracket, double cover, I see I have to get open, that’s my job. But hopefully LaViska can make it a little easier for me. But we have a lot of veterans in the offense, so I think this year the difference is if you do try to take me out of the game, we have some guys that can really make you pay for it. We just have to do it.” 

While the players around Chark are important, it is also worth noting Chark and the Jaguars' offense will be transitioning to a new offensive scheme under Jay Gruden. Jacksonville's offense finished 26th in scoring under John DeFilippo last season, and the hiring of Gruden was largely to bring Jacksonville's offense back to respectability after two years of great struggles. 

Gruden has never had an offense that airs it out all over the field, but he does know how to put his best players in positions to succeed. In this case, that means Chark, but it could mean several other players depending on the matchups.

“We have some pretty good concepts. We have some concepts that you kind of have to pick your poison, as a defense," Chark said. "You have to choose wisely and if you don’t, then there’s going to be somebody open and it’s up to that guy to make the play. But I feel like we have a 53-man roster where every man is capable of making a play. 

"So, with these concepts, with the mentality that Coach Gruden has, being a head coach [in the past], there’s a lot of hunger in the offensive meeting rooms. And we’re just ready to go out there and perform.”

THANKS FOR READING JAGUAR REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

3 Keys For the Jaguars Offense Vs. the Colts Defense

Offensive Coordinator Jay Gruden, quarterback Gardner Minshew II and receiver DJ Chark offer three keys for the Jacksonville Jaguars offense to defeat the Indianapolis Colts defense.

KassidyHill

Jaguars OC Jay Gruden on RB James Robinson: 'He Can Handle the Workload'

James Robinson has the support of his offensive coordinator heading into Week 1. Now, he has to take advantage of the chance in front of him.

John Shipley

Jaguars Officially Sign Ex-Buccaneers RB Dare Ogunbowale

The Jaguars have added another running back to the roster due to some injuries at the position, this time signing Dare Ogunbowale.

John Shipley

4 Jaguars to Watch in Week 1 vs. the Colts

Which Jaguars players deserve monitoring ahead of Sunday's game vs. the Colts? We examine a few different ones here.

Gus Logue

Brookcyclones

Report: Jaguars Set to Sign Ex-Buccaneers RB Dare Ogunbowale

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Jaguars are on the verge of adding a running back to their roster.

John Shipley

Devine Ozigbo Among Three Jaguars to Not Practice Wednesday

Three different members of Jacksonville's offense didn't practice on Wednesday.

John Shipley

Jalen Ramsey Gets Mega-Deal, Adding Another Layer to Trade From Jaguars

The once-elite Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback has just become the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history, adding another layer to the Jaguars move to trade him.

John Shipley

How Josh Jones Became the Jaguars' Surprising Defensive Starter

Ronnie Harrison is gone, so Josh Jones will now be tasked with taking his place after a rough few first years in the NFL.

John Shipley

Doug Marrone Feels the Jaguars Can Be 'Special' as They Attempt Climb in Division

Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Doug Marrone told reporters on Wednesday that while you can't predict the future, the goal for the Jags is to win a division and take it game by game from there. That starts Sunday.

KassidyHill

Jaguars Week 1 Mailbag: What Should the Expectations Be?

We once again take your questions on the Jaguars roster and what they may be prepared to look like heading into Week 1.

John Shipley

Brookcyclones