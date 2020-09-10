Jaguars' DJ Chark Reflects on Adjusted Scheme, Receiver Talent Ahead of Week 1

The last time the Jacksonville Jaguars played the Indianapolis Colts, a few things were the same, but a quite few other things have changed radically. The Jaguars still boast the duo of Gardner Minshew II and DJ Chark, but much of the offense around them has changed.

Chark led Jacksonville's receiver room last season, earning a trip to the Pro Bowl thanks to a season in which he established himself as the team's top wideout and recorded 73 catches for 1,008 yards and eight touchdowns.

When a player separates himself among his peers as much as Chark has since last August, it would be understandable for defenses to put their complete focus on Chark once the games begin. But Chark saw that kind of attention even last season, so he at least likely knows to prepare for it now.

“I definitely saw a difference in the way that I was being played, from Week 1. Week 1 was … the first three or four weeks were pretty easy because I was able to get a lot of single coverage. Because you have to do it over and over again before someone really respects you," Chark said in a media conference on Wednesday.

"Towards the end of the year, I saw more cover two to my side or two-man, or double coverage or brackets, things like that. And I expect that again this year. I feel like that’s a sign of respect."

When the Jaguars suit up vs. the Indianapolis Colts at TIAA Bank Field to begin the season on Sunday, it would be wise to think the Colts will divert a lot of their attention in the secondary to stopping Chark. In two games vs. the Colts last season, Chark caught 12 passes for 138 yards (11.5 yards per catch) and two touchdowns, with few other wide receivers making big plays in either contest.

But the hope for Jacksonville now is that when defenses hone in on Chark and the threat he presents, they will have other players who can take advantage. These players consist of Dede Westbrook, Chris Conley, Keelan Cole, Tyler Eifert, James O'Shaughnessy, Collin Johnson and, maybe most importantly, rookie second-round pick Laviska Shenault.

"So, I embrace it. But I tell guys like LaViska [Shenault Jr.], ‘You know if they are doing that to me, that means it’s your turn to be one-on-one. So, it’s your turn to do your thing,'" Chark said.

"But either way, we’re at this bracket, double cover, I see I have to get open, that’s my job. But hopefully LaViska can make it a little easier for me. But we have a lot of veterans in the offense, so I think this year the difference is if you do try to take me out of the game, we have some guys that can really make you pay for it. We just have to do it.”

While the players around Chark are important, it is also worth noting Chark and the Jaguars' offense will be transitioning to a new offensive scheme under Jay Gruden. Jacksonville's offense finished 26th in scoring under John DeFilippo last season, and the hiring of Gruden was largely to bring Jacksonville's offense back to respectability after two years of great struggles.

Gruden has never had an offense that airs it out all over the field, but he does know how to put his best players in positions to succeed. In this case, that means Chark, but it could mean several other players depending on the matchups.

“We have some pretty good concepts. We have some concepts that you kind of have to pick your poison, as a defense," Chark said. "You have to choose wisely and if you don’t, then there’s going to be somebody open and it’s up to that guy to make the play. But I feel like we have a 53-man roster where every man is capable of making a play.

"So, with these concepts, with the mentality that Coach Gruden has, being a head coach [in the past], there’s a lot of hunger in the offensive meeting rooms. And we’re just ready to go out there and perform.”