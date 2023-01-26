Chiefs’ Travis Kelce on Jaguars’ Future: ‘That Team Is Going To Be Really Good’

When the Jacksonville Jaguars surprised the football world with a playoff appearance, people quickly anointed them the next up and coming team, boasting a young confident signal caller in Trevor Lawrence and an experienced head coach with a Super Bowl ring in Doug Pederson.

On the contrary there were always lingering questions. Is the Jaguars' success sustainable? With so many free agents and a lack of cap space, can the team retain core pieces? Is this team capable of taking the next step?

One thing is certain, the Jaguars under the guise of head coach Doug Pederson have stability and an excellent culture that is necessary to attract talent.

This aspect has not gone unnoticed by players around the NFL. Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce is one of those players outside the Jaguars organization that has tremendous respect for the 2018 Super Bowl champ, singing his praises on an episode of the New Heights podcast.

“Dougie P [Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson],” Kelce said. “It's an honor to share the field with that guy every single time I get to. I got all the respect in the world for him.”

Kelce also shared significant optimism for the Jaguars long-term prospects, making clear to those around the NFL that Jacksonville is going to be a team that will be a team capable of sustained success.

“That team is going to be really good,” Kelce said. “I mean not that they weren’t this year, but that team is going to keep building and keep getting better. You got a lot of great young talent and as they keep adding pieces, Dougie P [Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson] is going to keep forming that offense into being what it needs to be. And sure enough, that Trevor Lawrence is a baller man.”