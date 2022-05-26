Chris Simms Ranks Lawrence Behind Fields and Wilson For 2022

Few quarterbacks have as much of a magnifying class on them entering the 2022 season as Trevor Lawrence.

While Lawrence is playing for a small-market team that many assume to finish near the bottom of the standings this year, the Jacksonville Jaguars' second-year passer is still under more scrutiny and pressure than one may presume. In part because of his reputation as a No. 1 pick and labeling as a general prospect, and in part because of the rough 2021 Lawrence had in terms of production.

But while many are under the impression Lawrence will bounce back this year under head coach Doug Pederson, there are some analysts who aren't as confident. Among them is NBC Sports analyst and former NFL quarterback Chris Simms.

Simms, who ranks his personal top-40 quarterbacks ahead of every NFL season, revealed today he has Lawrence ranked No. 24 overall -- behind New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (No. 21), New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (No. 22), and Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (No. 23).

With New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones yet to be ranked, Lawrence is the fourth-ranked quarterback from the 2021 class on Simms' list. Simms' ranking of the quarterbacks entering the 2021 draft was Wilson first, then Lawrence, then Jones, with Kellen Mond at No. 4, Trey Lance at No. 5, and Justin Fields at No. 6.

Simms continues to have Wilson ranked ahead of Lawrence after both struggled in 2021, but his shifting of Fields over Lawrence is the most surprising. Fields had the worst production of any rookie quarterback last season, though his flashes were on part with the best of the class.

“It’s not an easy exercise. There’s a lot of good quarterbacks in the NFL,” Simms said about his rankings.

“There’s four categories that I’m big on: Physical talent, that’s the number one thing. Throwing and running, taking both of those into account – that’s part of the game right now in the 2022 NFL. The next big thing would be the mental aspect…Third would be leadership, the effect you have on the football team…and the last one to me would be pocket presence, because there is something to that…Those four things to me are really the way I break it down.”

If one is basing these rankings off last year, then it is hard to make an argument for both Fields and Wilson above Lawrence. Lawrence tied for the NFL lead in interceptions and only threw 12 touchdowns, but both Fields and Wilson struggled with turnovers, accuracy and sacks as well. The only real quarterback whose performance stood out among the rookies was Jones, who had a productive season for the Patriots.

Starting all 17 games in Jacksonville's 3-14 campaign last year, Lawrence completed 59.6% of his passes for 3,641 yards (6.0 yards per attempt) for 12 touchdowns and 17 interceptions, which included a lengthy period where Lawrence didn't throw a touchdown pass

“For him, just again, staying comfortable and getting more comfortable with the offense," Pederson said on Monday as the Jaguars kicked off the next phase of their offseason.

"I really like his dialogue with [Quarterbacks Coach] Coach [Mike] McCoy, and [Offensive Coordinator] Press [Taylor] and myself, and things that he likes and doesn’t like. [We] just want to see that growth in him here as we sort of wind down the offseason and gear up for training camp. But he’s been focused, he’s been here, he’s been attentive, he’s done a good job on the football field, he’s a leader, and those are the things we want to continue now as we head into training camp.”