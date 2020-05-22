Jaguars’ Chris Thompson Eager to Take Professional Career to Home State

For the last seven years, veteran running back Chris Thompson has utilized his many talents for the Washington Redskins. But before then, Thompson and his game-breaking speed and passing game ability had their roots set in the Sunshine State.

Thompson signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars this season after spending the entirety of his NFL career thus far with the Washington Redskins. By signing with Jacksonville, Thompson is returning to the state where he spent his formative football years, all the way through college.

Thompson is a native of Greenville, which is about 130 miles away from Jacksonville, and he spent his high school years at Madison County High School. Finally, Thompson's college years took place at Florida State in Tallahassee.

Now, for the first time since leaving the Seminoles, Thompson will be returning to his home state on a full-time basis.

“I am excited to be a part of the Jaguars. I am a Florida State guy, a Florida boy," Thompson told local media this week. "I am excited to get back in my home state and just represent it as well as I can and do everything I can to help this Jaguars team."

After dominating at Madison County High School, Thompson was ranked a four-star prospect by 247 Sports before taking his talents to nearby FSU. Once a Seminole, Thompson made his name known in garnett and gold thanks to his ability to impact the game in a variety of ways.

In his four years at FSU, Thompson acted as a return man and served in other roles on special teams, while also becoming a big-play threat for the offense.

Thompson rushed 277 times for 1,735 yards (6.3 yards per carry) and 14 rushing touchdowns, along with 45 receptions for 430 yards (9.6 yards per reception) and one touchdown before being drafted in the fifth-round by Washington in 2013. Since then, Thompson has rarely played as close to Tallahassee as Jacksonville is.

"It is big time. That is one thing that I am super excited about, just to be back in my home state and be a lot closer to what I would say is my fanbase that has been there for years, even back to people that watched me play in high school," Thompson said. "I am super excited about that, and then my family is an hour-and-a-half away now, so they will be able to come and watch me play and be able to spend some more time with me than they have been able to the past seven years."

Aside from now being closer to his family and friends, Thompson has one other big reason to be happy in Florida: his young daughter Kali, who was born on Dec. 30.

"I think it will be good. I missed a lot of time, I missed a lot of holidays, and I will be able to make that time up. I am super excited about that. I just had a daughter, too. She is four months old, so I am happy about that and for my parents to be able to spend some time with her.”

Thompson, who was an unrestricted free agent after spending his first seven seasons with Washington, has appeared in 66 career games and has totaled 250 rushes for 1,194 yards and five rushing TDs and 212 receptions for 1,772 yards and 10 receiving TDs. Thompson played his entire career with the Redskins (2013-19) and was coached by Jaguars Offensive Coordinator Jay Gruden from 2014-18 and the first five weeks of 2019.