Chris Thompson Guiding Young Jaguars' Running Backs as Roster Cuts Loom

In his eighth training camp, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Thompson has become accustomed to cut-down week. The annual purge that sees NFL rosters take their rosters from around 75-80 guys held during camp, down to 53 for the season will leave around 800 players without a home.

Some will be resigned onto practice squads and teams have their number increased to 16 guys this season due to uncertainty around COVID-19. Still, the week can be stressful and mentally jarring, not knowing if your name will be called.

Thompson knows how that feels; and given that the next most experienced guy in the running back unit has two years of experience, Thompson is the steady voice guiding them through the next few days.

“I’ve just been talking to them. The best thing is just knowing that you can only control what you do out there on field. Then, on top of that, it’s all about your work consistency and how you handle pressure,” Thompson explained to reporters on Tuesday.

Thompson (34) is the veteran voice in the Jags running back unit. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Given the looming deadline and the recent waiving of back Leonard Fournette, a lot of the younger guys got extra time to show what they can do on the field on Tuesday. As they walked off the field, Thompson saw their understanding dawn with the reality that this week is more indicative of what their future could hold.

“I feel like some of the guys today, they were put in some situations where they were taking a lot more plays. The rookies were taking a lot more plays and stuff today and coming off the field a bit tired, as expected.

“But I was just telling them like, ‘Hey, this could be the situation that were in. This could be you on Sunday or next Sunday when we play. You could be in for a couple [of] games so they’re trying to see how you can handle that if they have to make you the guy type deal.’”

Despite the extra pressure during this week of practice to impress, Thompson’s years of experience means he knows much of the decision has likely already been made. So as rookies and second-year backs grabble with the precariousness of their current situation, the smiling Thompson is working to keep them focused.

“One of the guys said this morning, ‘I just want to know what’s going to happen. I just want to know where I stand’ and I was like, ‘Bro, you can’t control it. You just have to wait. You have to let it happen. Whatever you’ve been doing, you just continue to do it and be consistent and they’re going to make those decisions. You can’t change their minds about it regardless.’ I know it’s something that they’re nervous about, but it will all work out for them.”

Armstead had more yards receiving in 2019 than in rushing. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The unit now holds Thompson, second years Devine Ozigbo and Ryquell Armstead, along with undrafted free agents Nathan Cottrell and James Robinson.

Ozigob had 27 yards on nine carries as well as three receptions for 23 yards in his rookie season; he spent much of the year on special teams. Armstead posted 108 yards on 35 carries along with 14 receptions for 144 yards and two touchdowns through the air.

Thompson—who spent the entirety of his career thus far under current Offensive Coordinator Jay Gruden—has a career 1,194 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. He also has tallied 1,772 yards and 10 touchdowns on 212 receptions through the air. The tendency for Gruden’s offense to use backs as pass-catchers will be benefited by the current group according to Thompson.

“I’ve liked just looking at their skill sets. They’re guys that, in my opinion, I think they can do a little bit of everything. They’re good pass catchers. They can run routes pretty good and their vision is amazing, especially James [Robinson]. I think he’s one of those guys to me, in my opinion, probably has the best vision out of all of us and it’s been great to see a young guy like that be able to come in and be able to make the plays and hit the holes that he’s been able to hit.

Thompson says Robinson has the best vision of all the RB's. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

"I’m excited. I’m excited for all [of] the guys. Nate [Nathan Cottrell], he’s the fastest running back that we have right now so I’m excited for him and his future.

“Ryquell [Armstead] and Zig [Devine Ozigbo], they’re both guys that were here last year and now with Leonard [Fournette] not being here, they’re going to be able to get a lot more opportunities. From what I saw, from what Rock [Ryquell Armstead] did last year and Zig, especially in that last game against the Colts, I think they have a lot of potential we’re going to see here moving forward.”

The deadline for clubs to reduce their roster to 53 men is 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 5.