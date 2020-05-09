Chris Thompson Officially Signs Contract With Jaguars

A little more than a week after the Jacksonville Jaguars agreed to terms with veteran running back Chris Thompson, the eighth-year rusher has officially signed his contract with the team.

Thompson, 29, announced on Twitter on Saturday that he had officially put ink to paper and joined the Jaguars' roster.

Thompson, who was an unrestricted free agent after spending his first seven seasons with the Washing Redskins, has appeared in 66 career games and has totaled 250 rushes for 1,194 yards and five rushing TDs and 212 receptions for 1,772 yards and 10 receiving TDs. Thompson played his entire career with the Redskins (2013-19) and was coached by Jaguars Offensive Coordinator Jay Gruden from 2014-18 and the first five weeks of 2019.

In Jacksonville, Thompson will once again be given the chance to work with Gruden as the Jaguars attempt to improve an offensive which was 26th in the NFL in scoring in 2019. Jacksonville's running backs scored just five touchdowns last season (three running, two receiving), and the hope is Gruden and Thompson can both help the Jaguars reverse this trend.

Under Gruden at Washington, Thompson primarily a receiving back. He was targeted at least 48 times in every season he played under Gruden, and recorded fewer than 349 receiving yards in only two seasons. With how the Jaguars' current running back group is set up, Thompson may have another chance to carve out a role as a third down option, as he is the only true "space back" on the Jaguars' roster.

Thompson will be joining fourth-year running back Leonard Fournette and second-year players Ryquell Armstead and Devine Ozigbo. Thompson should see plenty of snaps as a third down back as long as he is able to stay healthy.

With the decision to join the Jaguars, Thompson also comes back to his native state, where he also played college football at. He appeared in 38 games with eight starts at Florida State, rushing 277 times for 1,735 yards with 14 rushing TDs and 45 receptions for 430 yards with one receiving touchdowns, and he also played high school football at Madison County (Florida) High School – 120 miles west of TIAA Bank Field.