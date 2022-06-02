How Christian Kirk Has Made a Positive Impression on Doug Pederson

The Jaguars' big-money receiver recently received praise from his quarterback. Now, it is his head coach giving a positive review.

Last week, it was Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence delivering high praise for new wide receiver Christian Kirk.

This time, it is head coach Doug Pederson delivering praise for the Jaguars' big addition at wide receiver. The Jaguars spent significant resources to bring Kirk in during a free agency spending spree, and so far the veteran wide receiver has made a strong impression.

"[He’s] been good," Pederson said on Tuesday. "He’s come in, he’s really one of the guys that’s been here learning and picking up the offense."

Kirk has taken a spot in the Jaguars' starting offense and has already begun to show signs of a strong bond on and off the field with Lawrence. It has shown on the practice field, with Kirk making plays throughout organized team activities.

Kirk, who the Jaguars signed to a four-year, $72 million deal with $37 million guaranteed in March, is the largest addition the Jaguars made to the offense this season. The Jaguars had a big need at receiver after just one receiver (Marvin Jones) recorded more than 620 yards. Jones caught just 73 passes for 832 yards and four touchdowns, leading to the Jaguars spending big on Kirk and other weapons in hopes of building a strong group of weapons for Lawrence.

"He and Trevor [Lawrence] seem to be getting a little bit better each and every day from being on the same page," Pederson said.

"I just like the way he works and the way he practices. He’s a good role model for the young guys. He doesn’t say a lot when he’s out there, he just goes about his business and has been real steady that way.”

Drafted in the second round (No. 47 overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft, Kirk caught 236 passes for 2,902 yards and 17 touchdowns in four seasons in Arizona. This included a career year in 2021 when Kirk was moved to a full-time slot role, with Kirk recording 77 catches for 982 yards and five touchdowns.

Along with Zay Jones and Evan Engram, Kirk is set to lead the Jaguars' renewed offensive charge alongside Lawrence. How each fits into Pederson and offensive coordinator Press Taylor's scheme will be key, but all signs so far is that Kirk and the Jaguars have been a natural fit for one another.

So far, Kirk has made good impressions on Lawrence and Pederson. Pederson, meanwhile, earned similar praise from Kirk in March when the veteran first spoke with Jacksonville media after signing with the Jaguars.

"Anytime you get a chance to play for a head coach that has won a Super Bowl and has been there and knows what it takes, that’s definitely enticing. Like I mentioned, he knows what it takes to get there and he’s going to put us in the best position and coach us to get to that point because that’s our ultimate goal," Kirk said.

"We’re going to have to work towards that but having him being our head coach was definitely a big factor. Just being here, being able to play here last year and just seeing the amount of potential that’s on this roster and just knowing that it’s a few key pieces away from being able to build something special.”