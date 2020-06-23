Could Chris Claybrooks Match the Production of Recent Jaguars Rookie Return Specialists?

Entering the 2020 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars had a clear need for a full-time kick returner after a 2019 season in which they had a revolving door at the important special teams role.

Their solution? Speedy Memphis return specialist and cornerback Chris Claybrooks, who Jacksonville drafted in the seventh round with the No. 223 overall pick. Jacksonville needed speed, playmaking ability and reliability at the position, and the hope inside TIAA Bank Field is that they got all of these with Claybrooks.

“I hope so because that's why we drafted him," Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell said following the draft when asked if he thought Claybrooks has return potential.

"That's his number one job is to come in here and be our kick returner first and foremost, hopefully earn a spot as a corner, then work on some of the punt returns skills. That's his forte."

Last year, three different players handled kick return duties for the Jaguars. Michael Walker returned 18 kicks for 411 yards (22.8 yards per return), but he also fumbled two kicks toward the end of the season. Tyler Ervin returned five kicks for 107 yards (21.4 yards per return) while Keelan Cole returned three kicks for 110 yards (36.7 yards per return).

None could hold the job on a long-term basis last season, a problem the Jaguars have had for the past several season. In fact, the last time the Jaguars scored on a kick return was when Marqise Lee returned one for 100 yards against the Houston Texans in Week 14 in 2016. The long-time issues at the position have ended up creating the opportunity for Claybrooks to take a hold of the role as a rookie.

A former wide receiver and return specialist at the junior college level, Claybrooks converted to cornerback in his first year at Memphis in 2018. In 2019, Claybrooks took over return duties for Memphis, returning 11 kicks for 338 yards (30.7 average) and one touchdown.

So with Claybrooks having the inside track to the Jaguars' kick return job as a rookie, it is worthwhile to look at how past rookies have done when given kick return duties.

The last four rookies to handle the primary kick return duties for the Jaguars have been Walker (2019), Deji Karim (2010), Mike Thomas (2009) and Maurice Jones-Drew (2006).

We already covered Walker's production as a rookie. While he fumbled twice and didn't score a touchdown, he did average 22.8 yards per return with a long return of 35. Meanwhile, the other three rookies all saw moderately more success.

As a sixth-round rookie in 2010, Karim returned 50 kicks for 1,248 yards with a long return of 65. While he didn't score, this did give Karim 25 yards per return and he had the ninth-most kick return yards of all players that season and the 13th best return average. Karim didn't score as a rookie, but he was an effective and impactful returner who was better than a lot of other teams kick return specialists as a rookie.

The year before Karim took over as Jacksonville's starting kick returner, fourth-round wide receiver Mike Thomas handled the duties as a rookie. In 2009, Thomas returned 26 kicks for 644 yards (24.8 yards per return) with a long of 43 yards. Thomas would later find his best success as a punt returner, but he was better as a rookie than Walker was in 2019.

Maurice Jones-Drew was Jacksonville's primary kick returner before he became the team's workhorse back following the departure of Fred Taylor and his best performance came as a rookie. In 2006, Jones-Drew returned 31 kicks for 860 yards (27.7 yards per return) and one touchdown, along with a long of 93. As a rookie, Jones-Drew was third in the NFL in yards per kick return.

So, how likely is it for Claybrooks to match any of these figures? He recorded over 30 yards per kick return at Memphis but the amount of returns he recorded is significantly fewer than any other player on this list. So while there is evidence of his prowess as a return man, there is also a limited sample size.

As long as Claybrooks is trusted with the main job as kick returner, however, he could have his chances to at least approach Thomas' stats. Thomas needed just 26 returns for nearly 650 yards, and this seems like a respectable number for Claybrooks to shoot for.

Claybrooks' best chance to be the Jaguars' primary kick returner for the entire NFL season would be in the event he not only remains healthy but also remains mistake-free. If Claybrooks fumbles away his opportunity like Walker did last season, then there would likely be little to no chance of Claybrooks matching the production of recent Jaguars rookie return specialists.

In total, Claybrooks should have a chance of contesting Thomas or potentially even Karim as long as he is able to remain in the role throughout the season. With a lack of other options at the spot as of today, Claybrooks should at least be considered a candidate to be the next successful rookie return man in Jacksonville.