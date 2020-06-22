Jacksonville Jaguar’s newest tight end Tyler Davis hasn’t been playing the position long—four seasons total—but spent that time learning the position with a work ethic that led to the Jaguars using a sixth round pick on the Georgia Tech product in the 2020 NFL Draft. Could that trajectory continue into a rookie season and see him break some of the Jaguars rookie records?

Davis is a former quarterback who converted to tight end when his coach saw he had too much talent to be holding a clipboard. As he grew into the role, he also migrated south where he joined the Yellow Jackets team. It had been nearly a century since Tech employed a passing offense, much less a tight end within one. He became the first Georgia Tech tight end to score in a game since 2007.

“I've got a kid that I coached when I was at Georgia Tech, went back and he’s a line coach there and loves [Davis],” shared Head Coach Doug Marrone after the draft.

“A couple of other people: Corey Edsall, Randy Edsall’s son, was at Connecticut when he was there; we texted, [and he] really loved the kid. So I'm excited. He has a great opportunity in front of him. He has the ability to do it, and we'll see if he's good enough.”

His one touchdown and single two-point conversion were a lot for a Yellow Jackets tight end but his best season scoring wise was his junior season where he hauled in six touchdowns. A prototypical tight end—which Davis is at 6'4", 252lb.—versus a primarily receiving tight end won’t set any receiving yardage records but they can still be used for a plethora of quick shorter darts and scoring situations. Their bigger frames are ideal on the goal line in both passing and rushing plays.

Tyler Davis was the first tight end to score for Georgia Tech since 2007.

The rookie record for total touchdowns in a season goes back two decades and still stands with Fred Taylor who had 17 in 1998. There are no tight ends on the 10 deep list. It’s still the first of three categories though to keep an eye on in relation to Tyler Davis.

Furthermore, and perhaps more attainable, is the record for receiving touchdowns. It is currently held by Allen Hurns, who had six during his rookie 2014 season. One current Jaguar is also on the list—Keelan Cole with three in 2017. As mentioned above, Davis hauled in six his junior year, tying him for second most by any tight end in UCONN history.

While theoretically tight ends are ideal for red-zone opportunities, they can also be used for short passes that allow them to go from receiver to open field battling ram in the flip of their hips. And when you have an advantageous matchup, you take it, every time. As such, tight ends can go on streaks in certain games. This in actuality is Davis’ best shot at a rookie record.

The rookie record for most receptions in a game belongs to one Pete Mitchell who brought in 10 passes on November 19, 1995 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Pete Mitchell was also a tight end. A quick glance down to the sixth person on that same list finds Zach Miller, another tight end. He brought in eight receptions against Cleveland his rookie season. Miller—like Davis—was a former quarterback turned tight end and was drafted in the sixth round (2009) by the Jaguars.

During his five full seasons with the Washington Redskins, Jay Gruden—now Jaguars offensive coordinator—had a tight end either lead the team or come in third each season in total receptions.

Davis will be playing behind Tyler Eifert and James O’Shaughnessy among others meaning that unless Marrone suddenly shifts to a majority of multiple tight end sets, Davis’ biggest impact this year will come on special teams. But if fate and work slide him into a larger role, he can take what he’s gathered over the past four years and put it towards a performance that could very well earn him a rookie record or two.