Countdown to Jaguars Football: No. 63 and Who Has Donned it Best

In less than 100 days, Jacksonville Jaguars will return ... at least as things stand today.

While there is still some uncertainty surrounding the start of the NFL season, the league office has made it clear that they are planning to kick the season off on Sept. 10 and then have every other team play on Sept. 13.

By going off that timeline, we are now just 63 days from watching the Jaguars take the field against the Indianapolis Colts for the first regular season game of 2020.

In an effort to countdown to the start of the season, we will now be going from 95 through 1 to determine the best players to don the teal, black, and white for the Jaguars at each specific number.

So when considering each player has worn the No. 63 since Jacksonville's first season in 1995, who has been the most impactful? Since the team's inception, here are the players who have worn the jersey number:

Brad Meester: 2000-13

Michael Cheever: 1996-98

Frank Cornish: 1995

The top player to ever wear No. 63 is a beyond obvious pick, but what about the rest of the group? We determine the rankings here.

No. 3: Frank Cornish

A member of the inaugural Jaguars team in 1995, Frank Cornish was a journeyman center who had spent time with the San Diego Chargers, Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles. Cornish only appeared in three games for the 1995 Jaguars, however, and was not a part of the team entering its second season when the team began their multiple playoff runs. Still, Cornish is one of just a few to wear No. 63 and he can always say he was a part of the first Jaguars team in franchise history.

No. 2: Michael Cheever

Another center, Michael Cheever was a key depth piece along Jacksonville's offensive line during his tenure with the team. While Cheever would only start a handful of games, he was a valuable role player on several playoff teams, earning him the No. 2 spot on this list.

In his time with Jacksonville, Cheever appeared in 17 games and started six, with four of those starts coming in 1997. Cheever also appeared in two playoff games for Jacksonville in 1996. The 1996 second-round pick had a promising start to his career in Jacksonville, but a back injury would end his NFL career after just a few seasons.

No. 1: Brad Meester

The best center in Jaguars history, there is a good reason Brad Meester was the second-highest ranked offensive lineman on the Jaguars All-25 list, trailing only left tackle Tony Boselli, who came in at No. 1 overall. One of the most underrated centers in recent NFL history considering the fact that he never made an All-Pro or Pro Bowl team despite frequently being deserving of it, Meester's legacy in Jacksonville is as strong today as it was when he was anchoring Jacksonville's offensive line.

Meester went on to spend 14 seasons in Jacksonville, appearing in and starting 209 games at left guard and center, though most came at center. He also started two playoff games for the Jaguars, and there were only three seasons in which he didn't start all 16 regular season games.

Today, Meester holds franchise records for seasons played, games played, games started and consecutive games started. He was a symbol of consistency and longevity for the Jaguars, even during a period in the early 2010s in which the team around him wasn't as good as he was.