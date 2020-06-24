Countdown to Jaguars Football: No. 81 and Who Has Donned it Best

In fewer than 100 days, Jacksonville Jaguars will return ... at least as things stand today.

While there is still some uncertainty surrounding the start of the NFL season, the league office has made it clear that they are planning to kick the season off on Sept. 10 and then have every other team play on Sept. 13.

By going off that timeline, we are now just 81 days from watching the Jaguars take the field against the Indianapolis Colts for the first regular season game of 2020.

In an effort to countdown to the start of the season, we will now be going from 95 through 1 to determine the best players to don the teal, black, and white for the Jaguars at each specific number.

So when considering each player has worn the No. 81 since Jacksonville's first season in 1995, who has been the most impactful? Since the team's inception, here are the players who have worn the jersey number:

Niles Paul: 2018

Mychal Rivera: 2017

Byran Walters: 2015-16

Mickey Shuler: 2014

Lamaar Thomas: 2013

Laurent Robinson: 2012

Kassim Osgood: 2010-11

Torry Holt: 2009

Mike Walker: 2008

Matthew Hatchette: 2003

Bobby Shaw: 2002

R. Jay Soward: 2000-01

Will Moore: 1997-98

Chris Griffin: 1996

Andre Rison: 1996

Desmond Howard: 1995

This list contains few players who spent multiple seasons with the Jaguars, including one of the biggest draft busts in team history in R. Jay Soward. But among the group is a trio of players who often went underlooked but still made important contributions to each Jaguars team they were on.

So, who is the best No. 81 in Jaguars history? We debate below.

No. 3: Kassim Osgood

Often known as one of the best special team players in the NFL during his career, Kassim Osgood spent two seasons with Jacksonville following a seven-year run with the San Diego Chargers. While Osgood didn't make a large impact on offense during his time with the Jaguars, he still made a big impact on special teams and was even voted a special teams captain during his tenure.

In two years with the Jaguars, Osgood appeared in 28 games and recorded 20 tackles, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He wasn't utilized as much as a wide receiver, catching just 11 passes for 102 yards and one touchdown in his tenure, but his impact on special teams and overall consistency earn him a spot on this list.

No. 2: Desmond Howard

Another key special teamer, Desmond Howard was one of the faces of Jacksonville's first-ever team in 1995. Howard would only spend one year with the Jaguars before signing with the Green Bay Packers, where he would eventually be named Super Bowl MVP following the 1996 season. Despite his short tenure, Howard still made a larger impact in his single season in Jacksonville than many other past No. 81s.

In 13 games in Jacksonville, Howard returned 24 punts for 246 yards (10.3 yards per return) and 10 kicks returned for 178 yards (17.8 yards). He was used more as a receiver than Osgood was as well, giving him a slight edge. In total, Howard caught 26 passes for 276 yards and one touchdown, making him a multi-faceted contributor for the Jaguars.

No. 1: Bryan Walters

Earning his spot on top of the list thanks to his offensive production during his two-year tenure, Bryan Walters was an overlooked slot receiver while in Jacksonville, largely because he played on two losing teams. But despite never being higher than the team's fourth option on the pecking order for targets, Walters made the most of his opportunity as a Jaguar.

In 21 games in Jacksonville, Walters caught 56 passes for 599 yards and three touchdowns, giving him better offensive numbers than most other players on this list. Walters was also used on special teams, returning 25 punts for 116 yards and six kicks for 119 yards.