Countdown to Jaguars Football: No. 84 and Who Has Donned it Best

In fewer than 100 days, Jacksonville Jaguars will return ... at least as things stand today.

While there is still some uncertainty surrounding the start of the NFL season, the league office has made it clear that they are planning to kick the season off on Sept. 10 and then have every other team play on Sept. 13.

By going off that timeline, we are now just 84 days from watching the Jaguars take the field against the Indianapolis Colts for the first regular season game of 2020.

In an effort to countdown to the start of the season, we will now be going from 95 through 1 to determine the best players to don the teal, black, and white for the Jaguars at each specific number. Yesterday, we tabbed Jaydon Mickens as the best to wear No. 85 in Jacksonville, but what about the next number?

So when considering each player has worn the No. 84 since Jacksonville's first season in 1995, who has been the most impactful? Since the team's inception, here are the players who have worn the jersey number:

Keelan Cole: 2017-2019

Tony Washington: 2015

Cecil Shorts III: 2011-14

Troy Williamson: 2008-09

Chad Owens: 2005-07

Jermaine Lewis: 2003-04

Patrick Johnson: 2002

Sean Dawkins: 2001

Reggie Barlow: 1996-2000

Ernest Givins: 1995

Terrence Warren: 1995

A number of players on this list made strong contributions to the Jaguars during their time in Jacksonville, with the number being represented by Pro Bowl special teamers, team-leading wide receivers and highlight reel skill players.

So, who has been the best No. 84 in the franchise's history? We debate here, though a case can be made for several:

No. 3: Keelan Cole

One of the more underrated Jaguars of the team's 2017 playoff run, Keelan Cole manages to find himself as No. 3 on this ranking following three seasons in Jacksonville. He caught 42 passes for 748 yards and three touchdowns as an undrafted free agent rookie in 2017 before recording three receptions for 82 yards (27.33 yards per reception) in three playoff games, turning into one of Jacksonville's most dangerous big-play threats.

Cole's playing time and production diminished over the next two seasons, though he is still remembered for making arguably the greatest catch in Jaguars history following his one-handed grab vs. the New England Patriots in 2018. While he may not be a starting heading into his fourth season, his production over three years and his success as an undrafted free agent find are worth him finding a spot on this list. In 48 career games (18 career starts) Cole has caught 104 passes for 1,600 yards and seven touchdowns.

No. 2: Cecil Shorts

A fourth-round pick by the Jaguars in the 2011 NFL Draft, Cecil Shorts never developed into a bonafide No. 1 wide receiver but he had an underlooked run which has aged into one of the better tenures of any offensive skill player in the team's 2010s era. While Shorts spent just four years with the Jaguars and was never on a team with a winning record, he still has the ninth-most receiving yards in franchise history.

In four seasons, Shorts played in 50 games with 34 starts, recording 176 receptions for 2,343 yards with 12 touchdowns. His best run came from 2012-2013 when he caught 121 passes for 1,756 yards and 10 touchdowns. While he wouldn't stick with the team following the expiration of his rookie contract, he was a bright spot on some of the worst teams the Jaguars have ever fielded and chances are he would have been even more productive on better offenses with better quarterbacks.

No. 1: Reggie Barlow

No. 1 on this list goes to arguably the greatest return man in Jaguars history in Reggie Barlow. While pulling double duty as a wide receiver and special teams return ace, Barlow was a key player for Jacksonville in four playoff seasons, eventually appearing in eight games for the team. Today, Barlow holds Jacksonville's all-time records for punt return yards (1,581), punt return touchdowns (two), punt returns (146) and longest punt return (85 yards), all while eclipsing over 10 yards per return.

During Barlow's five seasons in Jacksonville, he also recorded 70 kickoff returns for 1,634 yards and one touchdown, along with 33 receptions for 472 yards. During the most successful run of Jacksonville's time as a franchise, Barlow was a game-changing presence whose special teams impact has still yet to be matched since his departure.