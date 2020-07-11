Countdown to Jaguars Football: The Most Notable Players to Wear No. 64

In fewer than 100 days, the Jacksonville Jaguars will return ... at least as things stand today.

While there is still some uncertainty surrounding the start of the NFL season, the league office has made it clear that they are planning to kick the season off on Sept. 10 and then have every other team play on Sept. 13.

By going off that timeline, we are now just 64 days from watching the Jaguars take the field against the Indianapolis Colts for the first regular season game of 2020.

In an effort to countdown to the start of the season, we will now be going from 95 through 1 to determine the best players to don the teal, black, and white for the Jaguars at each specific number.

So when considering each player has worn the No. 64 since Jacksonville's first season in 1995, who has been the most impactful? Since the team's inception, here are the players who have worn the jersey number:

Chris Reed: 2016-18

Drew Nowak: 2013

Cecil Newton: 2009

Milford Brown: 2008

Jamar Nesbit: 2003

Aaron Koch: 2000-02

John Jurkovic: 1996-98

This isn't exactly a group of star-studded or long-tenured Jaguars, with the entirety of the players on this list playing for just one or three seasons with the team. Because of that, we are going to look at which contributions of few of them made, but will not be ranking them.

So, which of the several players who make up this list have been the most notable players to wear No. 64 in Jacksonville? We examine below

The most notable recent player to wear No. 64 for Jacksonville was interior offensive lineman Chris Reed, who spent three years with the Jaguars as one of the team's most important depth players along the offensive line.

A contributor from 2016-2018, Reed signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent and went on to make sporadic appearances in the starting lineup for the next several years. In three years with the Jaguars, Reed appeared in 25 games and started eight, with three of those starts coming during Jacksonville's 2017 run to the AFC Championship.

Reed was never a long-term starter for Jacksonville's offensive line, but he was a valuable piece of the offensive line room in every year that he spent with the team thanks to his ability to step into the lineup at guard and produce right away.

Cecil Newton, meanwhile, signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2016 out of Tennessee State. While Newton never made a regular season appearance of start for the Jaguars, he is a notable player due to his bloodlines. He is the son of Cecil Newton Sr. and older brother of former MVP and New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, giving the Jaguars a small piece of Newton history.

Jamar Nesbit was a German native who spent 11 years in the NFL, mostly with the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints as a guard. Nesbit was with the Jaguars for a short stint before he headed back to the NFC, appearing in all 16 games and starting in two in 2003.

The only player on this list to spend an entire season starting with Jacksonville was John Jurkovic , a defensive tackle who spent five seasons with Green Bay before signing with the Jaguars in 1996. Jurkovic went on to be a key member of Jacksonville's defensive line rotation during his tenure, earning him a spot here.

In three seasons, Jurkovic appeared in 35 regular season games (starting 33), while also appearing in and starting in five playoff games. He didn't put up any major stats while manning the middle of Jacksonville's defensive line, but he was an important part to defenses that frequently helped push Jacksonville to the playoffs.