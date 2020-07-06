JaguarReport
Countdown to Jaguars Football: The Most Notable Players to Wear No. 69

John Shipley

In fewer than 100 days, the Jacksonville Jaguars will return ... at least as things stand today.

While there is still some uncertainty surrounding the start of the NFL season, the league office has made it clear that they are planning to kick the season off on Sept. 10 and then have every other team play on Sept. 13.

By going off that timeline, we are now just 69 days from watching the Jaguars take the field against the Indianapolis Colts for the first regular season game of 2020.

In an effort to countdown to the start of the season, we will now be going from 95 through 1 to determine the best players to don the teal, black, and white for the Jaguars at each specific number.

So when considering each player has worn the No. 69 since Jacksonville's first season in 1995, who has been the most impactful? Since the team's inception, here are the players who have worn the jersey number:

  • Tyler Shatley: 2014-19 
  • Leger Douzable: 2010-11 
  • Khalif Barnes: 2005-08 
  • Roger Chanoine: 2002 
  • Mark Baniewicz: 2000-01 
  • Eugene Chung: 1995

So, which of the several players who make up this nice list have been the most notable players to wear No. 69 in Jacksonville? We examine below.

Ever since Tyler Shatley first joined the Jaguars in 2014, the versatile interior lineman has been a mainstay along the team's offensive line front. The former undrafted free agent out of Clemson has turned his opportunity with the Jaguars as a rookie into a career in which he has been among the team's most important depth players thanks to his ability to start at either guard or center in a pinch.

“Tyler has worked hard during his career to improve his craft and contribute to the team in every facet,” head coach Doug Marrone said this offseason when Shatley was re-signed. “I appreciate his commitment to this team and franchise and look forward to his continued progression.”

In six seasons with the team, Shatley has appeared in 78 games and started 15. From 2016-2018, Shatley started at least four games each season, including seven starts in 2018. Shatley is once again projected to be a key reserve lineman for the 2020 season, serving as the primary depth behind center Brandon Linder. 

A Florida native, Leger Douzable spent two seasons in Jacksonville and started six games along the defensive line. After a first season in which he was mostly depth, Douzable played 16 games (starting 6) in 2011 with 38 tackles, one sack, and one pass defended.

Meanwhile, offensive tackle Khalif Barnes had the most starting opportunities with Jacksonville out of all of those who wore No. 69. A second-round selection (No. 52 overall) in the 2005 NFL Draft, Barnes spent four seasons in Jacksonville and appeared in 60 games, starting 57 at left tackle. 

Barnes wasn't given a second contract with the Jaguars, but he had more contributions to any starting lineup than any other Jaguars player on this list considering his 57 regular season starts and three starts in the postseason. 

