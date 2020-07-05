Countdown to Jaguars Football: The Most Notable Players to Wear No. 70

In fewer than 100 days, the Jacksonville Jaguars will return ... at least as things stand today.

While there is still some uncertainty surrounding the start of the NFL season, the league office has made it clear that they are planning to kick the season off on Sept. 10 and then have every other team play on Sept. 13.

By going off that timeline, we are now just 70 days from watching the Jaguars take the field against the Indianapolis Colts for the first regular season game of 2020.

In an effort to countdown to the start of the season, we will now be going from 95 through 1 to determine the best players to don the teal, black, and white for the Jaguars at each specific number.

So when considering each player has worn the No. 70 since Jacksonville's first season in 1995, who has been the most impactful? Since the team's inception, here are the players who have worn the jersey number:

Luke Bowanko: 2014-16

Cameron Stephenson: 2009

Todd Wade: 2008

Wayne Hunter: 2006

Bob Whitfield: 2004

Patrick Venzke: 2001

None of these players were major impact players for the Jaguars, but there are still a few who had notable stints with the team that are worth reflecting upon.

Luke Bowanko was originally a sixth-round (No. 205 overall) selection in the 2014 NFL Draft, joining fellow rookie lineman Brandon Linder. Funny enough, the Jaguars picked Bowanko with the draft pick they acquired in the Blaine Gabbert trade.

The bulk of Bowanko's experience with the Jaguars came as a rookie as he appeared in all 16 games and started 14 at center, with his first start coming in Week 3. Bowanko and Linder gave the Jaguars two rookie starters along the interior of the line, leading to mixed results at times, though flashes were evident.

Jacksonville would go on to sign veteran free agent Stefen Wisniewski in the 2015 offseason, sending Bowanko to the second-team unit. Eventually, Linder would switch from guard to center, officially ending Bowanko's chances to start at center for Jacksonville. The Jaguars went on to trade Bowanko to the Baltimore Ravens for a late-round draft pick shortly before the start to the 2017 season.

Wayne Hunter would eventually turn into a starting right tackle with the New York Jets, but he was mostly a depth player during his tenure in Jacksonville. In his lone season in 2006, he appeared in just one game, though he would go on to appear in 60 for the New York Jets in four seasons.

While Patrick Venzke didn't appear in any games for the Jaguars in his lone season in 2001, his appearance on the roster on Oct. 13, 2001 was notable.