Cowboys’ Star Micah Parsons: Trevor Lawrence’s Jersey ‘Is on My Wall at Home’

The Cowboys star and Trevor Lawrence are still close after coming up together as top recruits.

It isn't a stretch to say Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Dallas Cowboys defender Micah Parsons consider each other friends.

The hope for the Jaguars, though, is the only time Parsons will touch Lawrence's jersey this weekend is in their post-game greeting.

"Yeah, just brotherly love. I think Trevor is a really cool dude and I think you get a chance to face friends or, you know, people that you have kind of grown with throughout the process and draft and recruiting and stuff like that, it's always pretty fun. I love him," Parsons said about Lawrence this week.

"His jersey is on my wall at home. So, I mean, it's going to be fun. I might swap it out now that I think about it."

The jersey, which Parsons hilariously dubbed as green as opposed to teal, was swapped with Lawrence last year after the Jaguars traveled to Dallas for a preseason game.

Now, the two will face off when it counts for the first time.

Lawrence and Parsons have been linked together since high school. Lawrence was the No. 1 ranked prospect in the 2018 recruiting class, while Parsons was No. 5. A few years later, each would be first-round NFL Draft picks and grow into two of the best young players at their positions.

But for as close as the two became during the recruitment and draft process, each knows that for three hours on Sunday, friendships go out the window. Parsons will do his best to terrorize Lawrence as a pass-rusher, just as he has done to quarterbacks since the day he was drafted.

“Where, the top of the list? He’s up there. He’s a great player," Lawrence said on Wednesday when asked where Parsons ranks among defenders who you must know where they are each snap.

"You see his athleticism. I think he’s one of the best pass rushers in the league, just week in and week out the plays he makes, his pursuit, chasing down from the back side, all those things. He’s a guy you always got to know where he’s at, you’ve got to have a plan for him because he’s a guy that definitely can wreck your game if you don’t plan for him. Even if you do, he’s going to make plays. That’s the nature of it. He’s a great player. You do everything you can to stop him, but he’s going to make a few plays."

Parsons isn't the first elite pass-rusher the Jaguars have faced this year. They have played Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack, Chris Jones, Bradley Chubb, Maxx Crosby, Chandler Jones and other talented rushers throughout the year.

But Parsons is the next rusher. And on Sunday, Lawrence will do everything he can to make his old friend keep from breaking open the game.

"We’ve played good pass rushers this year, but he’s up there with the best of who we’ve played," Lawrence said.

"I know him going back to high school, so I’m excited to see him out there.”