Jaguar Maven
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

Former Raider D.J. Hayden Eager to Play Potential Spoiler in Oakland's Final Home Game

John Shipley

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A lot of people have their eyes on the Oakland Raiders' final home game in Oakland this Sunday. But maybe nobody is looking forward to the game more than Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback D.J. Hayden.

The Jaguars are slated to clash with the Raiders at RingCentral Coliseum in Week 15, the last time Raiders fans will be able to embrace The Black Hole and its storied history in Oakland. But Hayden has a bit of history of his own he is looking forward to embrace -- facing the team that drafted him in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

"Oh yeah. I been have this game marked," Hayden said in the locker room Wednesday when asked if he has been looking forward to playing his former team.

"I am excited. I can’t wait until Sunday when we go out there to The Black Hole for their last little hoorah. I am ready."

Hayden, the No. 12 overall selection in the 2013 NFL Draft, was with the Raiders from 2013-2016 before signing with the Detroit Lions in the 2017 offseason. Hayden played 45 games with the Raiders in four seasons, totaling three interceptions and three forced fumbles. 

How does Hayden feel about his former team? When asked if he thinks the Raiders gave up on him, his answer was automatic.Yeah, they didn’t bring me back. So, know what I’m saying, gotta make them pay for it. 

"Yeah, they didn’t bring me back. So, know what I’m saying, gotta make them pay for it," he said. 

Hayden has been a bright spot for a bad Jacksonville defense in 2019, solidifying the nickel corner position and making plays in coverage, against the run, and blitzing from the secondary. Despite the 4-9 Jaguars having a poor season, Hayden said they still have things to play for. One of those things would be to potentially play spoiler vs. the Raiders in their final game in Oakland before the team relocates to Las Vegas. 

"Wouldn’t it be nice, be sweet? Just to go in there and just whoop ass," Hayden said. "We have to go out there and do it. We can’t talk about it, we have to be about it."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Doug Marrone and His Team Know They Are Fighting for Jobs. Will It Matter?

John Shipley

It is no secret in Jacksonville that Doug Marrone is on the hot seat and will have to fight for his job these next three weeks. Will it matter in terms of results?

How Have the Jaguars’ Last Two Free Agency Classes Failed?

John Shipley

Jake Ryan being placed on IR Tuesday serves as a reflection for how poorly Jacksonville's last two free agency periods have gone.

Which Jaguars Assistant Coaches Could Potentially Survive a Regime Change?

John Shipley

Are there any Jaguars staff members that could return to the sidelines next season if Doug Marrone and Co. are replaced?

DJ Chark to Travel With Team to Oakland Despite Injury

John Shipley

Dealing with an ankle injury, Jaguars wide receiver DJ Chark is still expected to travel with the team to Oakland.

The JaguarMaven Podcast, EP. 5: Just How Bad Was Sunday's Loss, and When Will Changes Come?

John Shipley

The newest episode of The JaguarMaven Podcast as we talk the Jaguars' latest blowout loss and what it means for the future.

Jaguars Week 14 Rookie Report: 2019 Class Struggles In Loss

Andrew DiCecco

How did the Jaguars' rookie class fare in Sunday's 45-10 loss to the Chargers?

Jaguars vs. Chargers: Week 14 Game Day Live Thread

John Shipley

All of the live updates to today's Jaguars and Chargers game found in one place.

Winners and Losers From Chargers' Dismantling of Jaguars

John Shipley

Which Jaguars are winners from Week 14's deflating loss to the Chargers, and which aren't?

Jaguars vs. Chargers: Snap Count Analysis

John Shipley

Which players got a lot of snaps vs. the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday and which Jaguars didn't?

Jaguars Add Two Players to Roster, Place Jake Ryan on Injured Reserve

John Shipley

Jake Ryan's season in Jacksonville has ended after two games.