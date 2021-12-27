Darrell Bevell: ‘Disappointing' That Marvin Jones' Potential TD vs. Jets Wasn't Reviewed

The Jacksonville Jaguars' latest loss wasn't without its own fair share of anxiety, with the game's finals seconds including several questionable plays by the Jaguars -- and one potentially questionable miss by the league's officials.

With 00:16 left in the game and facing 2nd-and-goal from the Jets' five-yard line, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence attempted to fit a ball to veteran wide receiver Marvin Jones. The pass was nearly intercepted by C.J. Mosley but ended up being caught by Jones, with the officials ruling Jones down at the one-yard line.

Then the Jaguars spiked it on third-down before an incompletion and a penalty on fourth-down ended the game and represented a complete failure in terms of executions. But those last two disastrous plays potentially don't happen if the booth would have reviewed Jones' catch and whether he actually scored, a point interim head coach Darrell Bevell noted on Monday.

"We’ve only seen it from our copies. I haven’t seen the TV copy yet. I don’t know what that looks like, but the copies that we have, it definitely looks like they should’ve at least stopped the play and taken a look at it," Bevell said on Monday about the lack of review.

"We have three views on our All-22 and it’s disappointing that they didn’t take a look at it. You kind of would think that they would, but we will turn it in and see what they have to say.”

That isn't to say the play would have been overturned if reviewed (it likely would not have been), but Bevell's displeasure in the fact that the play wasn't reviewed automatically is fair. With the game being under two minutes, the ability to challenge a play is taken completely out of the hands of the coaches and is left up to the officials and league. In this case, it didn't happen and the Jaguars proceeded to spike the ball and eventually lose the game.

“Right. So, the red flag is in the pocket but you can’t use it under two minutes and that’s really the responsibility of the league on those types of plays," Bevell said. "That is what it’s implemented for, for them to be able to take a look at that.”

That isn't to say the lack of review is what led to the loss. What was a more impactful play was the Jaguars' failed fourth-down, with the Jaguars struggling to line up correctly and drawing a penalty.

Due to the issues with lining up in time, the snap was hurried and the play simply looked disjointed from the beginning, leading to an obvious incompletion and the seventh loss in a row.

“Yeah, we just didn’t line up correctly at the beginning and then we had a motion that went along with it," Bevell said.

"Once we weren’t all set, we were down on the clock a little bit, so we were trying to move the guy that was in motion, and we never all fully got set. [It’s] not something that should happen at the moment in the game and something we have to get corrected.”