Jaguar Maven
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

DJ Chark to Travel With Team to Oakland Despite Injury

John Shipley

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Second-year wide receiver DJ Chark is still dealing with an ankle injury he sustained in the Jacksonville Jaguars blowout Week 14 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, but he will be making the trip with the team to Oakland this weekend, a positive development.

Head coach Doug Marrone said Monday that Chark "rolled his ankle" late in the game vs. the Chargers, leading to him walking off of the field with a noticeable limp. Marrone said Chark was in a scooter for the injury on Sunday and then placed in a walking boot. 

But during Marrone's Wednesday press conference at TIAA Bank Field, the Jaguars coach seemed positive about the direction Chark is trending in. Marrone went as far to say that Chark will travel with the team when they depart to Oakland this Friday for their Week 15 tilt against the Oakland Raiders. 

"We had some good news going. We have him in a boot to make sure he is protected. The swelling is down," Marrone said. 

"So I think we are going to take that all the way up. We are going to take him out there with us to see how he goes. And I think as long as it doesn't put anyone in jeopardy, you know, of reinjuring, or it could be worse or anything of that nature, then I think you will see a lot of -- you know, he will be on the field."

Marrone said Monday that Chark had indicated to him that he wants to play vs. the Raiders despite his injury, and Marrone reiterated this on Wednesday.

"DJ, it is interesting. I mean, he wants to play. He wants to finish this season strong, which is awesome," he said. "And you guys know him, he is an outstanding individual."

Chark is listed on the team's pre-practice injury report for Wednesday as a player not expected to practice. 

In 13 games, Chark has caught 67 passed for 956 yards and eight touchdowns. He is second on the team in receptions (only one reception behind Leonard Fournette). He leads the team in both receiving yards and touchdowns. No other player on the roster has more than two touchdown receptions or more than 640 yards receiving.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How Have the Jaguars’ Last Two Free Agency Classes Failed?

John Shipley
2 0

Jake Ryan being placed on IR Tuesday serves as a reflection for how poorly Jacksonville's last two free agency periods have gone.

Which Jaguars Assistant Coaches Could Potentially Survive a Regime Change?

John Shipley
2 0

Are there any Jaguars staff members that could return to the sidelines next season if Doug Marrone and Co. are replaced?

The JaguarMaven Podcast, EP. 5: Just How Bad Was Sunday's Loss, and When Will Changes Come?

John Shipley
0

The newest episode of The JaguarMaven Podcast as we talk the Jaguars' latest blowout loss and what it means for the future.

Jaguars Week 14 Rookie Report: 2019 Class Struggles In Loss

Andrew DiCecco
0

How did the Jaguars' rookie class fare in Sunday's 45-10 loss to the Chargers?

Jaguars vs. Chargers: Week 14 Game Day Live Thread

John Shipley
15 0

All of the live updates to today's Jaguars and Chargers game found in one place.

Winners and Losers From Chargers' Dismantling of Jaguars

John Shipley
2 0

Which Jaguars are winners from Week 14's deflating loss to the Chargers, and which aren't?

Jaguars vs. Chargers: Snap Count Analysis

John Shipley
2 0

Which players got a lot of snaps vs. the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday and which Jaguars didn't?

Jaguars Add Two Players to Roster, Place Jake Ryan on Injured Reserve

John Shipley
0

Jake Ryan's season in Jacksonville has ended after two games.

NFL Power Rankings Week 14 - Jaguars Fall Once Again

John Shipley
0

How far did the Jaguars fall in this week's power rankings after yet another blowout loss, the team's fifth in a row?

Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette on Losing Streak: ‘It’s Kinda Hard to Adjust to Getting Our Ass Whooped Every Week’

John Shipley
2 0

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette joined the 1,000-yard club today, but he wasn't basking in the positives after the game.