DJ Chark to Travel With Team to Oakland Despite Injury

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Second-year wide receiver DJ Chark is still dealing with an ankle injury he sustained in the Jacksonville Jaguars blowout Week 14 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, but he will be making the trip with the team to Oakland this weekend, a positive development.

Head coach Doug Marrone said Monday that Chark "rolled his ankle" late in the game vs. the Chargers, leading to him walking off of the field with a noticeable limp. Marrone said Chark was in a scooter for the injury on Sunday and then placed in a walking boot.

But during Marrone's Wednesday press conference at TIAA Bank Field, the Jaguars coach seemed positive about the direction Chark is trending in. Marrone went as far to say that Chark will travel with the team when they depart to Oakland this Friday for their Week 15 tilt against the Oakland Raiders.

"We had some good news going. We have him in a boot to make sure he is protected. The swelling is down," Marrone said.

"So I think we are going to take that all the way up. We are going to take him out there with us to see how he goes. And I think as long as it doesn't put anyone in jeopardy, you know, of reinjuring, or it could be worse or anything of that nature, then I think you will see a lot of -- you know, he will be on the field."

Marrone said Monday that Chark had indicated to him that he wants to play vs. the Raiders despite his injury, and Marrone reiterated this on Wednesday.

"DJ, it is interesting. I mean, he wants to play. He wants to finish this season strong, which is awesome," he said. "And you guys know him, he is an outstanding individual."

Chark is listed on the team's pre-practice injury report for Wednesday as a player not expected to practice.

In 13 games, Chark has caught 67 passed for 956 yards and eight touchdowns. He is second on the team in receptions (only one reception behind Leonard Fournette). He leads the team in both receiving yards and touchdowns. No other player on the roster has more than two touchdown receptions or more than 640 yards receiving.