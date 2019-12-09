Jaguar
Maven
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

Jaguars HC Doug Marone: 'We Are Not Playing With a Lot of Confidence'

John Shipley

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars are in a total tailspin. What was once a promising 4-4 football team is now 4-9 and has endured not only one of the worst five-game stretches in team history, but in NFL history as well. 

Jacksonville, losers of five straight games by 17 points or more (first team since 1986 to do so), have been outscored 175-57 since their last win, which came in Week 8. The Jaguars hit their low point in Week 14 in a 45-10 loss to a visiting Los Angeles Chargers team that was 4-8 entering the game.

There isn't anything they do well as a team right now, and head coach Doug Marrone said the poor performances have led to a lack of confidence in his team.

"After yesterday, and then watching the film again and then brought the players in today, and I talked to the players about we’re out there – We’re not playing with a lot of confidence," Marrone said Monday. "We have to coach with better confidence, we have to play with better confidence and that’s my responsibility. So, I’ve got to do a good job and fight." 

Marrone's go-to move this season has been to place the failures of this season squarely on himself and his coaching staff. He did this once again Monday, but the fact that he pointed out his team lacks confidence during the worst period of his three-year tenure as Jacksonville's coach is notable. 

"It’s obviously disappointing. There’s a lot of words that can describe how we feel, but we don’t have that opportunity to sit back and feel sorry for ourselves," he said. "We have to go; we have to fight. Every day we’re earning something and every day we have to build this thing back to where we can go out there, and play with confidence, and coach with confidence and that starts with me.”

How can Marrone build up the confidence of his players and coaches? It starts with what they do each day in practice but overall it comes down to one simple thing: win football games again. 

When the Jaguars were 4-4 following a 29-15 victory over the Jets, the mood in the Jaguars' locker room was jubilant and as positive as it had been all of 2019. To say the team was confident then wouldn't be a stretch. 

Now, they have to find their way again. That starts with Week 15's game vs. the Oakland Raiders, a game Jacksonville's entire locker room and coaching staff needs to win strictly for morale purposes.

"I think it starts with the small things. Knowing that this is the way we want it done. I’m going to be able to get you to do it during the week, and then we need you to go out there and execute it on the field," Marrone said. "It comes with winning football games and we haven’t done that for five-straight [games]."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jaguars vs. Chargers: Week 14 Game Day Live Thread

John Shipley
15 0

All of the live updates to today's Jaguars and Chargers game found in one place.

Winners and Losers From Chargers' Dismantling of Jaguars

John Shipley
2 0

Which Jaguars are winners from Week 14's deflating loss to the Chargers, and which aren't?

Jaguars vs. Chargers: Snap Count Analysis

John Shipley
2 0

Which players got a lot of snaps vs. the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday and which Jaguars didn't?

Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette on Losing Streak: ‘It’s Kinda Hard to Adjust to Getting Our Ass Whooped Every Week’

John Shipley
2 0

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette joined the 1,000-yard club today, but he wasn't basking in the positives after the game.

Historically Bad Season Takes Another Negative Turn as Jaguars Lose 45-10 to Chargers at Home

John Shipley
2 0

An awful season somehow continues to get worse for Jacksonville after another blowout loss.

Doug Marrone Provides Injury Updates on DJ Chark, Ronnie Harrison, and Others

John Shipley
0

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone gave a few updates to some of the injuries his team is dealing with right now.

Jaguars DL Calais Campbell on Blowout Loss to Chargers: 'We got whipped. It’s as simple as that'

John Shipley
0

Calais Campbell didn't mince words when talking about just how badly the Chargers beat the Jaguars in a deflating 45-10 loss.

JaguarMaven Week 14 Staff Predictions: Jaguars vs. Chargers

JaguarMaven Staff
0

How does our staff see today's game between the Jaguars and Chargers being played out?

What Did We Learn From Jacksonville’s 45–10 Loss to the Chargers?

TrevanPixley
0

What new takeaways can we have from another Jaguars' blowout loss, this time a 45-10 bludgeoning by the Chargers?

2020 NFL Draft: Jaguars Prospects to Watch in Big 10 Title Game

John Shipley
2 0

Which prospects in today's Wisconsin vs. Ohio State Big 10 title game later today are worth looking at from a Jaguars' perspective?