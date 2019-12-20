Jaguars HC Doug Marrone Expects DJ Chark to Play vs. Falcons

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After Jacksonville Jaguars No. 1 wide receiver DJ Chark missed the team's comeback victory against the Oakland Raiders last week with an ankle injury, the team is expecting him to be back on the field in the upcoming game vs. the Atlanta Falcons.

Chark is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game and has been limited in practice all week due to the injury, but head coach Doug Marrone seemed confident in his ability to play vs. Atlanta during a press conference at TIAA Bank Field on Friday.

“I’m expecting him to play unless there’s some type of setback or tomorrow he comes in and it’s sore from today’s practice," Marrone said. "He was limited today, but he didn’t miss that much. So he’s done a great job."

In 13 games, Chark has caught 67 passes for 956 yards and eight touchdowns. He is second on the team in receptions and leads the team in both receiving yards and touchdowns. No other player on the roster has more than four touchdown receptions.

Chark said in the locker room Friday that he has worked his way back gradually since injuring his ankle late in Jacksonville's Week 14 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

"The training staff has been with me every step of the way, and the coaches too. We have been taking it slowly," Chark said. "I felt good out there today. The coaches, I always ask for their feedback, they said I looked good.

"I feel good. One thing I tell myself is I wouldn't go out there if I didn't think I could do it and if I didn't feel comfortable doing it. I feel I worked my way up a little bit by a little bit every day. This is probably the most that I have taken care of an injury since I have had one, and I feel comfortable."

Marrone said several times before the Raiders game that despite the injury Chark had told him he wanted to get back on the field as soon as possible. This didn't happen last week, but it looks more and more like it will happen vs. Atlanta.

That type of attitude and willingness to get back on the field to fight despite a 5-9 season is also something that gives a good impression to Chark's teammates and coaches.

"When you’re having a type of season like this, he’s a guy that as soon as he was injured was like, ‘I’m going to play. I’m going to be back next week,’ which he wasn’t. But, the attitude, that’s what you want to see," Marrone said Friday.

"And I think it’s that attitude that has put him in position that he should be able to play this week. So that helps us.”

When JaguarMaven asked Chark about this attitude to be on the field no matter the costs or the situation, he said it is how he has always been. To see his teammates work hard in practice in meetings each week and then to not join them on Sunday is a tough pill to swallow for the second-year receiver.

"If there is a game on the schedule and my team is playing, I want to play," Chark told JaguarMaven. "I don't care what the significance of the game or what it is."

While Chark has wanted to be back on the field as soon as possible, he has also made sure to be safe. He listens to what his body is telling him, but he also listens carefully to what the Jaguars' staff has to say about his ankle.

"I also rely on the coach's feedback and the training staff's feedback," Chark said. "They wouldn't put me out there to risk myself. We all have really good communication."