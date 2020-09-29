Doug Marrone Points Out Where Jaguars Rookie CJ Henderson Can Improve

After an NFL debut that took the league by storm, Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback CJ Henderson has been reminded of one thing: he is still a rookie.

Since a Week 1 performance that saw Henderson, the No. 9 overall pick in April's NFL Draft, collect three pass breakups, an interception, and the game-clinching stop on fourth-down, Henderson has hit a rookie wall of sorts over the last two weeks.

This was especially evident in Week 3 when Henderson made a few different mistakes that can be chalked up to inexperience and youth. Head coach Doug Marrone believes it is just a matter of consistency with his young and talented corner, which he noted is the nature of the position.

“Yeah, I just think it’s exactly what I said before, those two things, the position that we want you in and the technique we want you playing.’ When he’s done that, he’s played at an extremely high level," Marrone said during a media conference on Monday.

"Just trying to get in to develop, for everybody, just the confidence about it, so you can do it, play in and play out. It’s a difficult position to play because you’ve got to play 60-something snaps, full speed, all the time, really for a possibility of four plays."

Over the last two weeks, Henderson has allowed two touchdowns in coverage and has allowed more cushion in coverage than he was during the season opener vs. the Indianapolis Colts. Henderson's talent is obviously evident, but all young corners go through stages where they have to learn the ups and downs of the NFL. In a way, the recent struggles should be expected, even if he was the team's top draft pick.

And that is where Marrone and his coaching staff will of course come in. Their job is to help Henderson develop the consistency they are looking for, while also making sure Henderson and the team's other rookies weather the storm that is rookie walls.

"And it’s that type of mentality and he has all of the ability in the world. And we have all the confidence in him, we’re just going to keep working with him and getting him better, because he can be that guy that can lock somebody down and that’s why we drafted him," Marrone said.

The biggest area Henderson has to take a step forward in after a rough Week 3, at least in Marrone's eyes? Snap-to-snap focus and consistency, something that could be hard for any rookie to have developed a tendency for in Week 3 of a year in which there was no preseason.

"And he works hard, but you know, like anyone, you get to these games and early on—for us defensively and then sometimes even offensively, and you just kind of, you lose it for a minute. You can’t do that. You’ve got to be consistent play in and play out," Marrone said.

"And that’s the type of focus that you have to have, and you don’t want a lot of things going into your head as you play a game. Whether it be the play before—because then all of a sudden you start overthinking out there, you’re going to get yourself in trouble, or you’re just not going to be able to help the team.”

Henderson is Jacksonville's No. 1 cornerback and should be expected to be the star of the secondary for the next several years. But for now, the rookie is going through typical rookie growing pains. This is expected and, frankly, would be surprising if it didn't take place.

Now, the Jaguars can get a chance to see how their top pick can respond and rebound, however, which is invaluable.