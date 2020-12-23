Doug Marrone Stumps For Robinson and Jack As Pro Bowl Worthy Despite Snub s

No Jacksonville Jaguars were selected for this years Pro Bowl but Head Coach Doug Marrone still feels two of his players were worthy and deserving of the honor.

At this point the players have been chosen, the rosters have been set and with a virtual setting, there are no alternates or opportunities for change in the NFL Pro Bowl following the 2020 season.

But that doesn’t mean those around the Jacksonville Jaguars have any more clarity as to why two of their deserving players were snubbed for the annual recognition/payday. The latest to express his disappointment is head coach Doug Marrone, who stumped for his rookie running back James Robinson and fifth-year linebacker Myles Jack on Wednesday.

“I mean obviously it's gonna be biased right, I mean I'm [their] coach, but I think the two guys that come to my mind are James Robinson and Myles Jack and for the years that they had and, you know, it's unfortunate when you don't win the games these things happen.”

At 1-13, the Jaguars didn’t have any players selected for this year’s Pro Bowl. The annual event is voted on by fans, league players and coaches with each of those counting for one-third of the tally. As such, perception can outweigh production—something Marrone is aware of and familiar with.

“When I was position coach and guys were talking about individual goals and I used to tell them…especially with the O-line, I mean, in New Orleans [with the Saints] we had a couple, you know, we'd have one [guy make it] if we didn't have a good year. We’d have like three, three or four sometimes—well three really, if you had a good year. So you know that's part of it.”

When it comes to Jack and Robinson, despite the team’s record or anything beyond the two players' control, Marrone feels they’ve earned the right to be called Pro Bowlers.

“It's just unfortunate because, you know, statistically, they've earned that right. But it's tough but I thought those two players were deserving of that.”

Robinson is third in the NFL as statistics currently stand in rising yardage, with 1,070 total and 4.5 a carry.

Back in early December, when the push really began to get Robinson elected to the Pro Bowl, the contemplative rookie back admitted it would be an honor, but one he wasn’t going to worry about.

“I think it’d mean a lot to me and to my family as well,” he said at the time, “but I mean it’s nothing I can control, so we’ll see if it happens…coming in, I didn’t really think too far ahead about that, but I knew what I could do and it was just getting an opportunity to do that.”

As for Jack, he led the NFL in tackles for the first quarter of the season before having to miss time due to injury and is still 17th overall in the league with 105 on the season, averaging 8.75 per game. He also has a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

“I think I’ve had a pretty decent season,” Jack told local media last week.

“There’s a lot of plays that I want back looking back on film, so it hasn’t been perfect, like up to my standards. As far as [the] Pro Bowl, I don’t know. I definitely would like to go to the Pro Bowl and receive that bonus. That would be cool so I can invest that money. But Pro Bowl [nominees] typically comes from winning teams and we haven’t been winning and there’s plays I could’ve made that could’ve helped us win. I kind of put that on me, so I don’t know.”

But until that question, Jack admits he hadn’t thought much about the possibility. There’s only one thing he’s focused on and preparing for that starts now.

"I’m like, ‘Shoot, I haven’t even thought about the Pro Bowl. I could care less about that. I just want to win.’ That’s really all that matters to me is bringing this city a championship.”