Doug Pederson: James Robinson Dealing With Knee Soreness

The Jacksonville Jaguars are trying to explain why James Robinson wasn't used more on Sunday.

Sound familiar?

This time, though, the Jaguars' head coach didn't tell media to ask the team's running backs coach. Instead, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson explained on Monday that the third-year running back played just 12 snaps on Sunday and didn't record a carry due to a knee injury he has been dealing with.

“He has been dealing with some lower body issues, mostly in his knees right now, but he is a big part of what we’re doing," Pederson said on Wednesday.

"Just soreness, and he was dealing with it a little bit in the game. Look, I’m big about, I want to make sure, I know they’re not always going to be 100 percent, in games, but I want them to be close, and I want them to not worry about it from a mental standpoint."

Robinson could be seen stretching on the sidelines at times during the 23-17 loss to the New York Giants, though he wasn't on the injury report throughout the week. Robinson has appeared in all seven games this year after a late-season Achilies injury in 2021,

After 51 carries in the first three weeks, Robinson has just 30 over the last four. By comparison, Etienne carried the ball 26 times in the first three weeks but has rushed 42 times over the last four games, recording over 100 yards from scrimmage in the last three and having his first 100-yard rushing day on Sunday.

"We know Travis is playing well right now, too. It doesn’t take anything away from James," Pederson said. "It just so happens that in certain situations Travis is getting the ball, but as we move forward, we’re always going to continue to find ways to get James going, in the mix. He’s a big part of what we’re doing.”

The question is now how much the Jaguars can mix Robinson into the offense while still being a pass-first unit. Etienne has taken control of the backfield thanks to his explosiveness and ability to break off long runs, giving him an edge over Robinson that he may not give up.

"Again, it just goes back to how well Travis was playing at the time. Again, nothing about James’s playing time, nothing about him as a running back," Pederson said.

"I’ve got a lot of confidence in James. We’re going to continue to find ways to get him on the field. I feel like, as an offense, we are better when both those guys are playing."