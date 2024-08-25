Doug Pederson: Mac Jones Will ‘Revert Back to His Patriot Ways Every Now and Then’
The Mac Jones rehabilitation project has gotten off to a good start in Jacksonville, with the former New England Patriots quarterback looking to be in firm position to be Trevor Lawrence's backup in 2024.
But it is worth remembering that Jones is still in the early stages of his assimilation into the Jaguars' offensive scheme, with Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson pointing out a habit of reverting to his old ways after a 31-0 win over the Atlanta Falcons in the preseason finale.
“Mac has played extremely well in the last couple weeks, and really has bought into what we do. He'll still revert back to his Patriot ways every now and then, and we've got to remind him he's in Jacksonville, but he's done a good job," Pederson said.
This is of course a minor part of the evaluation of Jones, who has shined in the preseason. In three preseason games, Jones completed 38-of-52 passes (73.1%) for 421 yards and three touchdowns, giving him a passer rating of 116.0.
This included Jones' best performance yet vs. the Falcons, with Jones going 13-of-18 for 113 yards and an impressive touchdown to Elijah Cooks.
"He's done a good job managing and running the offense, getting everybody involved. He sees the field well, throws a good ball, so he's done a good job.”
Jones, who turns 26 in September, will now figure to be Trevor Lawrence's backup after the two were both first round picks in the 2021 NFL Draft. Jones competed with veteran backup quarterback C.J. Beathard for the role in training camp and the preseason, outperforming Beathard in Week 2 before Beathard sustained a groin injury.
Jones was the No. 15 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft after a strong final season at Alabama. His rookie year was his best season in New England, with Jones going 10-7 as a starter and throwing for 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
Jones regressed in 2022, going 6-8 in 14 starts and throwing for 2,997 yards and 14 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.
Jones' swan song with the Patriots came in 2023, with the former first round pick starting 11 games and going 2-9 in the process before heading for the bench. In his third season, Jones threw for 2,120 yards, 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
“I think it's great. I think when people say it's a bad thing, I think it's a great thing. You obviously want to have continuality with a certain person, but at the end of the day you're learning from each person's backgrounds," Jones said last week when asked about his nee offensive system.
"I think of Coach Daboll [current New York Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll] at Alabama, Sark [current University of Texas Head Coach Steve Sarkasian] , Mike Locksley [current University of Marland Head Coach] . You're getting different coaching backgrounds from everywhere. And then obviously in New England you get a lot of good coaching there. So here with Doug it's been awesome. He's a great quarterback mind. And like I said, I'm taking from each coach, taking what I want and what I want to know and what I want to learn, and it's been a great time here. I feel like I've learned a lot about offensive football here. So, I'm definitely going to try to add that to my game.”