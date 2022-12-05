Pederson on Lawrence’s Injury: ‘I Think Things Are Trending in the Right Direction’

After a scary sight in Sunday's 40-14 loss to the Detroit Lions, it appears Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence escaped the game with his health and without his Week 14 status in major question.

"Not sure yet. I don’t think so. I think things are trending in the right direction, but I won’t have a definite until I get the report later today on his foot and everything," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Monday when asked if Lawrence's lower-body injury would impact his availability vs. the Tennessee Titans next week.

“It’s really not the knee. It’s actually the foot and the toe area. Knee was checked out today, he’s good there," Pederson said. "No issues. Obviously sore from the hit, but we’re still getting some more testing done on his foot and toe area.”

Lawrence, who started the game 9-of-19 for 124 yards, dropped back to pass in the final seconds of a 23-6 half. He was sacked by Detriot Lions defender James Houston from the blindside, with Houston grabbing Lawrence's lower-half and twisting as he went to the ground.

“I don’t think so. You look at it, it’s borderline, but I think the hit was okay," Pederson said on Monday when asked if the hut should have been flagged.

"It was up high in the hip area, and it was just the nature of the twist on the tackle, which is what happens. Guys want to get him on the ground and no fault, it was a good play. It was just unfortunate that Trevor’s leg got caught underneath.”

Lawrence, who the broadcast showed walking to the locker room with trainers on his power, went down and screamed in pain as he was hit and Houston rolled off of him. Houston was not flagged for the low hit on Lawrence.

Lawrence ran onto the field shortly after the rest of the offense, warming up after the broadcast reported that head coach Doug Pederson said he still had a chance to play. Lawrence never missed a snap, leading the Jaguars on a 16-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a three-yard touchdown pass to Evan Engram.

Lawrence finished Sunday 17-of-31 (54.8%) for 179 yard and a touchdown. He was replaced by backup quarterback C.J. Beathard on the final drive of the game.

“Yeah, he battled, played real tough, second half it was good to see him – we’ll continue to evaluate him," Pederson said on Sunday.

"But he was obviously was fine to play in the game and we’ll make sure he’s good moving forward. But showed a lot of toughness there to come back and looked like a pretty nasty hit early, but very fortunate.”

"Yeah, I thought it was my knee at first, and then my foot a little bit was hurting too. Luckily, nothing serious," Lawrence said on Sunday.

"We’ll have to see how I feel tomorrow. I told him, he just asked, I’m going to be a little sore but thankful it’s not anything serious. I was worried it was my knee, but I don’t think it is. I feel better than I thought I would.”