Doug Pederson Reveals Ventrell Miller's Status in Jaguars Preseason Opener vs. Chiefs
Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker will play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday despite a hand injury last week that has limited him.
Miller has sported a cast around his left hand since Saturday's practice inside EverBank Stadium. Miller has since sported a non-contact jersey and has taken part in drills that don't involve contact, which on Sunday included team drills in shells.
But despite the cast and injury, Miller seems set to face off against the Chiefs.
"Yeah, Ventrell's done a nice job. Put himself in a good position, both defensively and on special teams," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Monday.
"He's got the hand right now. He'll be out there today. He'll be in an orange jersey. Try to limit some contact. Just don't want to bang that thing around but should be good to go for Saturday.”
Miller was drafted by the Jaguars in the fourth-round of the 2023 NFL Draft, with the Jaguars envisioning Miller as a developmental inside linebacker behind Foyesade Oluokun and Devin Lloyd. Miller ultimately was on injured reserve for the entirety of his rookie season due to an Achilles injury, which meant Miller is currently on track to make his official NFL debut in Week 1 vs. the Miami Dolphins.
Miller has splashed throughout training camp and was seen as one of the team's most improved players during the offseason program. Along with Lloyd and Oluokun, Miller is joined in the room by Chad Muma, Caleb Johnson, and Andrew Parker.
“They've done a good job. [Inside Linebackers Coach] Matt House. He's got them coming downhill," Jaguars defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen said last week.
"You watch their individual, I mean, every day they start out with shuffle, run-angle tackles, downhill tackles, box tackles. It's been a big emphasis. You’ve got to have the players to do it. You look at our guys: big, strong, physical. We’ve got a smart group, we just got to continue to do it.”