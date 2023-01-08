Doug Pederson's Crystal Ball Becomes Defining Moment in Shad Khan's Jaguars Ownership

The win over the Titans in Week 18 was the result of an incredible second-half turnaround from the Jaguars and Doug Pederson -- the kind of turnaround that could define the next phase of Shad Khan's ownership.

A great step.

When Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan exited the locker room late Saturday night, AFC South champion game ball in hand, there was more than a sense of excitement and joy inside the hallways of TIAA Bank Field. There was a feeling of triumph. Of a hard job done right.

To Khan, it was a great step. To anyone following, it was maybe the greatest step and defining point in Khan's ownership considering the implications of the win-and-in situation, worst-to-first season and home prime-time win in front of a sold-out crowd.

But it wasn't where Khan knows the Jaguars can be. And that is because the coach he hired 11 months ago, Doug Pederson, has proven he has the crystal ball and blueprint to what success will look like.

"A great step, but not the final goal," Khan said following the Jaguars; 20-16 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 18. The victory marked the second time the Jaguars have won the AFC South with their first division title coming in 2017, which was previously the best season in Khan's ownership.

"I think, you know, obviously it's a feeling hard to describe," Khan said.

"I'm speechless, but Doug, Trent, their staff, obviously the players, you know, what a difference they've made and really people showing up the 12, 13, 14, and 15th man and woman in the stands that got us over the edge."

The 2017 run, which culminated in an appearance in the AFC Championship game, has been the highlight of the Khan era. But the success of that team was never sustainable, something that could be felt even then.

This team, though, was different. Khan has a head coach in Pederson who has proven Khan's process in the offseason was the right one. A coach who knows how to utilize his players, command a locker room, and win on the whiteboard and on the field.

The Jaguars recorded a 4-2 record against the AFC South in 2022, marking the third time since joining the AFC South that Jacksonville has posted a winning record within the division. The win also marked the Jaguars first season sweep of the Titans since 2005.

Pederson won nine games this season, the second-most in franchise history by any coach in their first season with the team and the second winning season of Khan's ownership.

"I mean, he's a class act and he's our guy obviously, so he understands how important it is to the city and everything else, what we've done," Khan said. "And it's wonderful, you know, to see what's happening."

Pederson has pressed all of the right buttons with this Jaguars team. Unlike past Jaguars team, this is one that feels like it has a genuine culture being built. That starts with Pederson, who Khan hired last offseason after Pederson spent a year out of football.

Khan could have gone with the shiny new toy in a young up-and-coming coordinator. He could have gone for the nostalgia hire with a former player. But he made the defining decision of his ownership, seeing that Pederson's experience and leadership is what the Jaguars needed after two consecutive years with the No. 1 pick.

"He walks the walk and never gets too high or too low," Khan said.

"And his whole approach is to help players get better. So I think, obviously, you know, all of us are really proud to know him and what he's done."

Pederson saw the potential in the Jaguars from afar, just like Khan saw the winning vision when tabbing him as Urban Meyer's replacement. And even when the Jaguars were 2-6 and left for dead by many following an October stretch that saw them lose five games in a row, it took Pederson's foresight to help the Jaguars know that better days were ahead. Days like Saturday.

Players have said over the last several weeks, including Trevor Lawrence, that Pederson told the team he had a crystal ball that saw them coming back from their losing record to playing for the AFC South title in Week 18. Pederson has, like any coach would, denied it. But Khan on Saturday made it clear that it was Pederson's belief that helped make the different.

Well, I mean, you know, he did have the crystal ball. Okay, so he's the man with the crystal ball, and he always said that," Khan said.

"And at times it sounded, you know, okay. But as long as you know, mathematically we weren't eliminated, we knew we were in it. I mean, we've got a great talented group of players who are here and obviously the best staff and with Trent and his team. I mean, I've always had confidence that, you know, we will be getting where we need to go."

The win in front of a sold-out TIAA Bank Field crowd, which was referred to by several players as among the best crowds they have ever played in front of, didn't come with ease. But when you are a team like the Jaguars, who had to win five games in a row to even fight back into the division race, you don't need an easy win. You just need some hope.

"Well, you know what, I'm seasoned now. How antsy was I in the Dallas game? Or the Ravens game? You know, so we've had games like that coming down from a number of points. So this team's done it, and that's a huge difference," Khan said.

Now, the Jaguars will turn to their next step. But for this moment, it is worth seeing the magnitude of the moment, and why Khan's own leadership played a role in the Jaguars being set on a path to potentially own the AFC South and the Titans for years to come.

"Well, I think, you know, they've had great success and our record against them hasn't been good. We know that. So it's, you know, a huge achievement here and to do it twice," Khan said.

"So, you know, this is gonna be a great division here and great rivalries and I'm looking forward to it.