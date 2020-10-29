SI.com
JaguarReport
HomeJaguar Report+DraftNewsGame DayGM Report
Search

Evaluating the Jaguars' Quarterback Options Behind Gardner Minshew

John Shipley

Questions at the quarterback position aren't going away for the Jacksonville Jaguars, even during the team's bye week.

On Thursday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that X-rays have shown that Jaguars starting quarterback Gardner Minshew II has multiple fractures and a strained ligament in his right thumb, calling into question if Minshew will miss time with injury for the first time in his NFL career. 

Minshew was already fending off debates about his own job security, with the second-year passer struggling mightily over the last three seasons as the Jaguars have dropped to 1-6. Now it will have to be determined whether Minshew is able to take the field in Week 9 against the Houston Texans. 

If Minshew isn't able to play in Week 9 due to his thumb injury, who would take his place under center -- Jake Luton or Mike Glennon? We break down the two feasible options on the roster in the event Minshew actually does miss any time, which is far from a definite. Again, this is just a look at his backups in the hypothetical scenario in which he doesn't play against Houston next Sunday.

Mike Glennon

Jacksonville's most experienced quarterback, Mike Glennon was signed this offseason to ensure the Jaguars weren't walking into 2020 with a second-year quarterback as their most NFL seasoned passer. 

While Glennon certainly would give the Jaguars a veteran presence at quarterback who would likely be comfortable in Jay Gruden's scheme, there is zero upside to Glennon seeing the field for the Jaguars. He has traditionally struggled as a passer against pressure, which is the biggest reason Minshew outshined Nick Foles last season. 

Minshew isn't great against pressure either, but he can at least create with his legs and give the offense a chance. Glennon, like Foles, is more of a statue pocket passer. Putting him behind Jacksonville's offensive line would likely be asking for trouble.

Glennon has 22 starts in his career and has played with Oakland (2019), Arizona (2018) and Chicago (2017) after beginning his career in Tampa Bay (2013-16), where he was originally drafted by the Buccaneers in the third round (73rd overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft. He has completed 488-of-801 passes (60.9 completion %) for 5,163 yards and 36 touchdowns with 20 interceptions. 

Glennon, who is 6-16 as a starter, has a career quarterback rating of 84.3 and has averaged just 6.5 yards per attempt in his career. If using ESPN's QBR metric, Glennon has finished with a QBR of below 54 in every season in which he started more than two games.

Despite Glennon struggling throughout training camp and being among the team's initial group of released players when they cut down to a 53-man roster, Glennon has been Jacksonville's backup quarterback in every game this season. He has of course yet to take a snap, but he has been the only quarterback other than Minshew to be on the active game day roster this season. If Minshew had ever been injured or benched during one of the first seven games, Glennon would have taken his place on the field. 

Ultimately Glennon is an immobile passer who doesn't push the ball downfield. He has plenty of size and a terrific arm, but there isn't much to suggest that he would be able to find success in Minshew's replace.

Jake Luton

Nobody is ever as popular as the rookie quarterback on a bad team. It was the case with Minshew last season and has seemingly become the case with Luton this season, with many clamoring for him to be the natural option to step in for Minshew. Considering Luton is an unknown commodity, especially compared to Glennon, it makes sense why this is the case.

Selected in the sixth round with the No. 189 overall pick, Luton became the third quarterback in a row Jacksonville had selected in the sixth round, following Minshew and Tanner Lee.

Luton (6-feet-6, 224 pounds) threw 28 touchdowns and three interceptions as a senior at Oregon State last season while also completing 62% of his passes. He wasn't seen as a premier quarterback prospect, but he certainly had his fans entering the draft process. It has been what he has done in his few moments on the field since he was drafted that has earned him even more fans, however. 

Luton was substantially more consistent and efficient throughout training camp than Glennon, and he initially made the roster as the team's second quarterback before Glennon was re-signed days later. By all accounts, he has more upside than Glennon and has left a significant mark on his coaches.

"Jake has been very impressive for a rookie quarterback and you guys have all been out there watching him throw and watching him practice. He actually made the decision relatively easy for us," general manager Dave Caldwell said after the first roster cuts were made. 

"Jake has been very impressive since the minute he walked into the building with his knowledge of the offense, his ability to learn, his ability to throw the ball, down the field, short passes with touch," offensive coordinator Jay Gruden said during training camp in August.

"I think that’s been the biggest pleasant surprise, I would say is his ability to come in here and learn. He plays with great poise and confidence for a young player. We put him in the number one huddle a couple times, and he has shown no sign of being intimidated. He fits right in there, like I said, he’s got great accuracy, he’s got great arm strength, so we’ve been very impressed with him."

Jacksonville's staff praised Glennon at times during camp too, but never to the degree that Luton got talked up. Despite this, Luton has been a healthy scratch for every single game this season. He impressed in August but due to a lack of preseason, we haven't seen anything from him other than practice reps. 

Overall

Which direction would the Jaguars go in for Week 9 if Minshew can't play is likely still up in the air. Logic says head coach Doug Marrone would prefer the veteran quarterback who has been his backup for the first seven games of the season, but the Jaguars have also shown how high they are on Luton.

Ultimately, there is no real reason the Jaguars shouldn't play Luton in any scenario in which Minshew isn't on the field. In a lost season, it is much more worthwhile to find out what you have in a rookie than it is to let Mike Glennon start for his fourth different team.

THANKS FOR READING JAGUAR REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jaguars Release Bruce Miller, Make Other Roster Moves

Jacksonville made a series of roster moves on Friday. Bruce Miller has been released, Chris Thompson is back to the active roster and more.

John Shipley

Jaguars Bye Week Stock Report: Which Players Are on the Rise?

With the season now seven games old, which Jaguars are on the way up in terms of development and which Jaguars have struggled?

John Shipley

The Curious Case of Laviska Shenault's Usage

Jaguars WR Laviska Shenault has only really made big impacts during the first half of games this season. Why is that, and how can the Jaguars change it?

John Shipley

The JaguarReport Podcast, Ep. 3: Bye Week Reflections

In this week's episode, John Shipley and Gus Logue discuss Jacksonville's bye week and the team's latest Sunday struggles.

John Shipley

Adam Gotsis and the Circumnavigational Learning Curve He's Climbing For the Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Adam Gotsis has criss crossed the country, and for that matter, the world, to become an increasingly impactful player for the Jaguars.

KassidyHill

Jaguars President Mark Lamping Discusses London and Lot J in Town Hall

When discussing the future of Lot J games, Jaguars president also went over why all future London games are up to the NFL.

John Shipley

Jaguars Bye Week Mailbag: What Is Going On at QB?

In this week's mailbag we tackle questions on Gardner Minshew, what else the Jaguars can do to prove this season isn't a complete failure, and more.

John Shipley

Report: Jacksonville Jaguars' Gardner Minshew Has Fractures and Strained Ligament In Thumb

Adam Schefter of ESPN is reporting that Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II has suffered multiple fractures and a strained ligament in his right thumb, x-rays recently revealed. The passer has reportedly had the injuries for a few weeks now.

KassidyHill

2021 NFL Draft: Early 3-Round Jaguars Mock Draft

With the Jaguars sitting at 1-6 during their Week 8 bye week, we are going to perform a mock draft exercise to find the best fits for the Jaguars come 2021.

John Shipley

by

John Shipley

5 Down Notebook: Plays That Most Impacted Jaguars Vs. the Chargers

Which plays were the most important during Jacksonville's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers? We break it all down here, including Jacksonville's special teams play of the year.

John Shipley

by

Older Fan