Ex-Jaguars DL Carl Davis Speaks Out on Events Surrounding Iowa Football Program

Following a wave of controversy that has overwhelmed the Iowa Hawkeyes football program in recent days, ex-Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Carl Davis has spoken out about the state of the school and the team's culture of inequality, as well as on the protests that have recently taken place in Iowa City.

Over the last week, a number of former Iowa players, such as James Daniels and Mike Daniels, spoke out on the racial disparities found throughout the Iowa football program, describing a culture that treated black players differently and unjustly.

“There are too many racial disparities in the Iowa football program. Black players have been treated unfairly for far too long,” former offensive lineman James Daniels tweeted.

Much of the criticism centered around longtime Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle, who has been placed on administrative leave, pending an independent review, by head coach Kirk Ferentz.

"Coach Doyle is the problem in that building. And so is Brian ferentz. Things won’t progress until those two fix themselves. They know they’re a problem. KF isn’t. I respect coach ferentz wholeheartedly. It’s the other in the building," former Hawkeyes defensive lineman Jaleel Johnson tweeted.

The critiques led to protests that, eventually, reportedly resulted vandalized Kinnick Stadium at Iowa as well as at the University of Iowa Hospital. Davis spoke out against these acts over the weekend, indicating he agreed with the problems facing Iowa's program but not with vandalizing Kinnick Stadium.

"Me [and Jaleen Johnson are] headed to Iowa city to help clean anything that has been damaged. We want to be apart of the solution. We put out blood sweat and tears into being a Hawkeye. We want to see it be great as possible. Iowa city see you soon!" Davis tweeted.

"This isn’t what we’re trying to promote. We want change in a community we consider to be our home. Not to be vandalized by outsiders," Johnson agreed.

"As a former player at Iowa. I understand and support my former teammates and all the issues that are being stated. But whoever did that [expletive] to Kinnick lame as hell and y’all are undermining our progress as African American Players," Davis also wrote.

Doyle has since denied allegations of racist comments made toward players, but Ferentz has still made a point to begin change within the program as a result of the testimony of his former players.

In a statement, Ferentz announced the team would be creating an advisory committee within the Iowa football program. A former player will chair the committee, which will made up of of current and former players, along with department staff.

"Over the past 24 hours I have seen some difficult and heartbreaking posts on social media," Ferentz said in a video. "I appreciate the former players' candor and have been reaching out to many of them individually to hear more about their experiences in our program. I am planning on talking to all of them in the coming days. This is a process that will take some time, but change begins by listening first."

Davis has appeared in 36 games with 12 starts in his five-year NFL career. Prior to signing with Jacksonville, Davis spent time with Baltimore (2015-17) and Cleveland (2018). He has 32 career tackles, three passes defensed and two tackles for loss.