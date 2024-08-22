Ex-Jaguars QB Becomes Canadian Football League's Highest-Paid Player
Former Jacksonville Jaguars backup quarterback and preseason star Nathan Rourke has returned to the Candadian Football League. This time, as the highest-paid player in the league.
According to NBC Sport's Pro Football Talk, Rourke's new deal with the BC Lions will be worth $600,000 in 2024 and 2025.
Rourke was drafted by the CFL’s BC Lions in 2020 and played with the Lions from 2021-22. He appeared in 22 games (11 starts) from 2021-22 and completed 300-of-395 passes for 4,035 yards and 28 TDs. Rourke completed 78.7 of his passes in 2022, setting a new CFL record and earned the CFL’s award for Most Outstanding Canadian.
Rourke played at Ohio University from 2017-19 and threw for 7,457 yards and 60 TDs in three seasons, leading the Bobcats to three consecutive bowl victories.
Rourke excelled in last year's preseason for the Jaguars and was signed to the practice squad as the team's defacto No. 3 quarterback following the 53-man roster cuts.
"The great Canadian. He’s done a great job; the guy works really hard. So it’s cool to see him have success and everybody has been talking about that play against Dallas and he broke a couple of tackles against Detroit and had that ball he threw to the sideline to D’Ernest [Johnson]," Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said during training camp last year.
"He’s had some great plays and that’s what you got to do, the guy is looking to stick in the league and get a spot. I think he’s played really well, and it’s been impressive to watch him work. Everyday he’s like that in practice, too, just really committed and works super hard. I know the guys have a lot of respect for him.”
Rourke was added on and off to the active roster until December, when the Jaguars released him and he was claimed on waivers by the New England Patriots. Rourke has since spent time with both the New York Giants and the Atlanta Falcons before re-signing with the BC Lions.