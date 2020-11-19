SI.com
JaguarReport
HomeJaguar Report+DraftNewsGame DayGM Report
Search

Jaguars Set to Face a Future Hall of Fame Quarterback in Back-To-Back Weeks

KassidyHill

This past Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-8) faced arguably their toughest challenge of the season to date.

They had to travel Green Bay, play in much colder weather and take on the 7-2 Packers, led by future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers -- The MVP passer that is never shocked by anything that happens on a football field (although he had to have been at least slightly befuddled that the Jaguars were within four with a chance to win late in the game) and can make a game plan based on every aspect of the day, including the length of the grass blades.

It’s a tall task for any team, especially the youngest team in the league with a defense that has plugged and played a swath of young players to accommodate for injuries, opt outs and suspensions.

But thankfully for the Jaguars, it’s over and behind them. Now they can return home…where things don’t get any easier.

Because waiting in TIAA Bank Field this weekend will be the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers, quarterbacked by another future Hall of Famer, Ben Roethlisberger.

Head Coach Doug Marrone knows this puts his young defense in a peculiar position, trying to execute a game plan that has likely already been figured out by the passer, as Marrone explained to reporters on Wednesday.

“This is back to back weeks of going against guys that are probably going to be in the Hall of Fame and that played a long time. It’s very difficult to defend because you’re sitting there and you’re trying to just picture yourself as someone that’s seen a lot, that’s very, very comfortable in the pocket, understands what everyone’s doing on the field, and then all of a sudden he knows what you’re doing defensively. Right away now, whatever you want to talk about progressions and things like that nature, right away you know where you’re going with the football.”

Roethlisberger thus far this season has gone 223-334, a 66.8% completion rate, with a 22-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio. At 38 years old, he’s not as apt to run as in the past, with 14 yards in nine games. But he can, because he has a plan at all times. That’s what Marrone needs the Jaguars defense to understand.

“Obviously, [he] has a strong arm. He’s tough to bring down. [He] doesn’t have the scramble ability like he had years ago but that’s not alarming. He can still pick up a first down if he needed to, but he’s very difficult to bring down. I would point out his accuracy. It’s been lights out when you go and you watch where he’s placing the ball, especially against teams with man coverage. They have a lot of crosses in there, guys going over the middle.

“The one thing is, if you’re going to make a mistake in coverage, and I think we saw that last week, he’ll take advantage of you. He can see the field so it’s not like he’s running through the progressions. If something happens and someone thinks they’re in cover three and they’re in two deep and someone’s running down the seam free, which we saw in the Cincinnati game, he’s just going to turn around and throw it. He’s going to be able to get that guy the ball. So he’s playing at a really high level right now and they’re playing with a lot of confidence.”

So what can the Jaguars defense do to find confidence on their end? The numbers aren't in the jags favor. Roethlisberger is averaging 251.9 yards per game through the air this season, while the Jags defense is giving up 283.9 passing yards a match. Aaron Rodgers threw for 325 last Sunday.

The key, according to Marrone, is to not let him get behind you.

“Try to keep everything in front of you and try to make sure there’s no yards after the catch. I think that’s a big thing. I think he’s having a great year. He’s been around for so long now, but he’s playing at a really high level right now. It’s interesting, they’re sixth in offense but from an explosive play standpoint, they’re not as high. So I think when you just look at that right off the bat, I think the first thing you think of is how well he’s distributing the football, how well he’s seeing the field, his accuracy.

With seven games still to play, the Jacksonville Jaguars have the second toughest remaining schedule. Of those seven, the Steelers are considered the toughest opponent. That means if Jacksonville can get through Sunday, the hardest part of the season will be behind them and the Hall of Fame quarterbacks will be in the rearview mirror…until the Jaguars travel up the Northeast coast on December 20 to face the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson that is; but that's a problem for December. 

THANKS FOR READING JAGUAR REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Meet Megan: The TikTok Star Introducing Jaguars Fans to Linebacker Joe Schobert

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Joe Schobert hasn't been in Duval long. And the Pro-Bowl MLB generally stays quiet and reserved...until he gets home, and his wife Megan—who's become a favorite on TikTok—introduces fans to a whole different side to their linebacker.

KassidyHill

Jaguars WR Keelan Cole Reflects on Contract Year Situation

Keelan Cole has just seven games left on his deal with the Jaguars. What does he think about his future moving forward?

John Shipley

Jaguars Injury Update: Laviska Shenault Doesn't Practice, James Robinson Limited

Jacksonville's Wednesday injury update is quite extensive, with multiple starters either held out of practice or listed as limited participants.

John Shipley

2021 NFL Draft: Latest CBS Mock Gives Jaguars Much-Needed Offensive Line Help

CBS Sports has released yet another mock draft, this time giving the Jaguars a key pickup on the offensive line, along with a franchise quarterback.

John Shipley

Doug Marone: ‘We Expect Brandon [Linder] to Play’ vs. Steelers in Week 11

Jacksonville will get its elite center back against the Steelers in Week 11, a big boost considering the defensive front Jacksonville is set to face.

John Shipley

The Most Memorable Moments in the Jaguars-Steelers Rivalry

Jacksonville and Pittsburgh play each other hard each year, no matter the records or circumstances. Here, we break down the six most memorable moments.

John Shipley

4 Jaguars to Watch in Week 11 Vs. the Steelers

Which Jaguars players deserve the most attention heading into a difficult game against the 9-0 Pittsburgh Steelers? Gus Logue breaks down his picks here.

Gus Logue

Jaguars Announce Inactives For Week 10 Vs Packers: Minshew, Shenault, Linder Included

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced their inactive players for the Week 10 matchup versus the Green Bay Packers. Most were already known, including Gardner Minshew.

KassidyHill

Why Keeping Keelan Cole Should Be an Offseason Priority for the Jaguars

Keelan Cole has been one of Jacksonville's best players this season after years of waiting for his chance. Now, the Jaguars should repay that patience.

John Shipley

State of the AFC South Following Week 10

What does the AFC South look like one more week into the season? We examine all four teams here.

John Shipley