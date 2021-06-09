Jaguars’ 2021 Pass-Rush Set To Rely on Chaisson To Prove Teammates Right

The former first-round pick didn't have the rookie year many expected, but his continued development and offseason work show an ascending player who holds the key to Jacksonville's pass-rush.

When evaluating the Jacksonville Jaguars' 2020 season and where exactly things went wrong and led to the worst record in franchise history, most point their fingers at two things: Quarterback play and the pass defense.

The Jaguars have done their part to fix the quarterback play, hiring Urban Meyer, Darrell Bevell and Brian Schottenheimer to mentor No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence. They have invested in the secondary as well, signing Shaquill Griffin and Rayshawn Jenkins and drafting Tyson Campbell at No. 33 overall.

But there is one area the Jaguars have left relatively untouched, with the team's pass-rush unit off the edge set to compose of the same players from last year aside from free agent Jihad Ward and fourth-round pick on Jordan Smith.

Why is that? Why have the Jaguars gone to such lengths to fix other areas of the team but not a unit that finished with just 18 sacks and a bottom-five pressure percentage rate?

Because the Jaguars are banking on K'Lavon Chaisson, his development and his ability to prove his teammates right.

“If we were back at the scheme last year, I feel like he was going to take a big jump," Jaguars edge defender Josh Allen said on Tuesday. "He knows what he had to do to correct what he did last year, and he only got better. I’ve seen a huge improvement from this year to last year and again, I can’t wait to see him go out there and compete and make a lot of plays for us.”

The Jaguars know they have one talented edge rusher in Josh Allen. Allen can get to the quarterback -- the entire NFL knows it. He just has to stay healthy. Where Chaisson comes in is as Allen's tag-team partner, the all-important second pass-rusher who ensures offenses can't just slide protection to Allen all game.

Chaisson was selected at No. 20 overall after a breakout final season at LSU, but he was miscast with the Jaguars' 2020 scheme and trajectory. He was playing out of position as an every-down defensive end who only played with his hand in the dirt. He was also asked to immediately step into a role replacing Yannick Ngakoue (and eventually Allen once injuries hit) despite being a raw prospect.

Despite this, Chaisson persevered. He recorded just one sack as a rookie in 16 games, but he improved by leaps and bounds over the second half of the season. An improvement Allen is anticipating carrying over in 2021.

From weeks 13-16, PFF had him tied for the seventh-most pressures (16) among edge defenders during that period. He was also tied for the second-most quarterback hits (six).

Now, Chaisson's second-year jump will help determine just how far of a leap the Jaguars' defense as a whole makes. And for now, he has those in his corner like Allen and veteran defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris who believe in his ability.

“K[‘Lavon] loves to work. K’s going to continue to grow as a player," Robertson-Harris said last week.

"He’s really fast off the edge. He can work a lot of different moves. I think he’s going to continue to grow as a player and play a long time in this league.”

To go along with Chaisson's natural growth, the former LSU star will also be getting a boost similar to Allen in the sense that the Jaguars' defensive scheme under first-year coordinator Joe Cullen will be a breath of fresh air.

Cullen's scheme will be similar to what the Baltimore Ravens run, with the Jaguars' edges primarily playing from two-point stances and serving multiple roles instead of simply 4-3 defensive ends who set the edge.

“Just having two athletes that can change positions like K’Lavon and myself, also Smoot, I feel like we’re playing back to our old ball," Allen said.

"We’re playing what got us here, so going back to those habits, going back to those traits, I feel like it’s a good sign for both of us, especially Smoot as well. I’m just excited to see us put pads on so we can really put that to use and make a lot of plays for us.”

The Jaguars will need the quarterback play to be better to win games in 2021, but they need to improve just as much at stopping opposing passing games. The key to doing so will rely on Chaisson showing the league that those who believe in his breakout year were right all along.